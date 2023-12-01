Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Growth Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2032

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2028. The market’s growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities by major players in the market to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis. Additionally, growing public awareness of the disease is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In 2021, the global axial spondyloarthritis market was valued at USD 1,910.7 million, and it is projected to reach USD 4,953.6 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The implementation of digital technologies in the healthcare industry is expected to significantly expand the market size during this period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR536

The market’s growth is driven by increased research and development activities by major players in developing novel therapeutics for axial spondyloarthritis. These include therapies such as anti-janus kinase therapy, anti-interleukin therapy, and anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy. The introduction of tumor necrosis factor inhibitors and interleukin 17 inhibitors has revolutionized drug therapy for the disease. Additionally, the growing number of approved biosimilars is expected to contribute to market growth.

Public awareness of axial spondyloarthritis is increasing, leading to early diagnosis and prevention of the disease. Government healthcare initiatives and awareness campaigns further contribute to public awareness. This heightened awareness and the resulting high demand for drugs used in the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis are expected to drive market growth. The rising prevalence of axial spondyloarthritis among the elderly population also plays a role in market expansion.

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is segmented based on potential pipeline products, including anti-janus kinase therapy, anti-interleukin (IL)-17 therapy, and others. In 2021, the anti-interleukin 17 segment dominated the potential pipeline products category. Drugs such as Cosentyx (secukinumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab) are expected to contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for axial spondyloarthritis globally. This growth is attributed to the region’s large population, including a growing geriatric population. Improved healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries further supports market growth.

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is highly competitive, with many local, regional, and global vendors. Key players in the market include AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Kyowa Kirin Co, Merck & Co, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies, and the launch of improved products.

Market Size & Forecast by Value

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Commercialized Therapies

Anti-tumor Necrosis Factor Therapy (TNF)

Anti-Interleukin Therapy (IL)

Anti-Janus Kinase Therapy (JAK)

By Potential Pipeline Products

Anti-Janus Kinase Therapy (JAK)

Anti-Interleukin (IL)-17 Therapy

Other

By Indication

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondylitis

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR536

To seize the business opportunities in the global axial spondyloarthritis market, it is recommended to consult analysts who can provide crucial insights for facilitating business growth. The comprehensive report provides in-depth analysis, including growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving market forecasts and offers recent technology trends and industry insights to assist decision-makers in making strategic choices. The report further analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction

Comprehensive Analysis

Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Detailed Company Profiles

Future Market Outlook

Industry Analysis

Value Chain Insights

Request full Report–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR536