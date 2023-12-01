IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market Growth Prospects, Latest Revenue, Business Outlook, Advance Technology and Expansions 2023-2032 | CAGR of 20.8%

The global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market is projected to surpass USD 485 million by 2028. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for treatment due to the rising burden of renal diseases worldwide. Furthermore, investments in research, development, and healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market during the forecast period.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market was valued at USD 130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 485.6 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 20.8% during the period of 2022-2028. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for treatment as the global burden of renal diseases continues to rise. Additionally, investments in research, development, and healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive market growth.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure through increased healthcare expenditure is a significant factor influencing the growth of the IgA nephropathy disease treatment market. Government organizations and initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and spreading awareness of the disease are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, coupled with rising disposable incomes and sedentary lifestyles, contributes to the market’s growth rate.

Among the different treatment types, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs) accounted for the largest market share in 2021. These therapies are commonly used for IgA nephropathy treatment. ACE inhibitors relax arteries and veins, reducing blood pressure, while ARBs are prescribed for chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, and post-heart attack patients.

Global IgA Nephropathy Disease Treatment Market Overview

Market Size

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Test

Blood Test

Urine Test

Kidney Biopsy

Iothalamate Clearance Test

Others

By Treatment

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Drugs

ACE Inhibitors and ARBs

Diet Change

Therapy

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing disease burden in patients and the deterioration of patients’ health in the region. The development of healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives further contribute to the market’s growth rate. The presence of key companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin creates attractive growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market is characterized by the presence of numerous local, regional, and international vendors. Key players in the market include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Cipla Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Fresenius Kabi AG, Accord Healthcare, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, as well as the integration of advanced technologies into their products.

To capitalize on the business opportunities in the global IgA nephropathy disease treatment market, it is advisable to consult with analysts who can provide crucial insights to facilitate business growth. The comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, including growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. It also provides recent technology trends and industry insights to assist decision-makers in making strategic decisions. Additionally, the report analyzes market drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

