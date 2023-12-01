Medication Adherence Market Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2032

The global medication adherence market is projected to surpass the USD 5.5 billion mark by 2028. The market’s growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about medication adherence, driven by various programs and initiatives aimed at educating people about its significance. Factors such as an aging population, increased healthcare expenditure and pharmaceutical usage, and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In 2021, the global medication adherence market was valued at USD 2,668.1 million, and it is projected to reach USD 5,562.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising awareness about medication adherence, supported by patient-saving programs, is a significant trend observed in the market. These programs aim to improve patient compliance and help pharmacists identify patients who may be missing their medication doses. Various conferences and events are organized by governments and non-governmental organizations throughout the year to educate patients and caregivers about medication adherence. The World Health Organization reports that adherence to long-term pharmacotherapies is only 50%, highlighting the need for improved adherence practices. The increasing aging population further drives the demand for medication adherence, contributing to market growth.

The cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of application. The prevalence of cardiovascular disorders due to unhealthy lifestyles has led to an increased demand for medication adherence in this segment. Chronic conditions like heart failure and myocardial infarction require long-term therapy adherence to reduce morbidity and mortality. The high frequency of medication non-adherence among cardiac patients has driven the demand for medical adherence devices in this segment, stimulating market growth.

North America dominated the global medication adherence market in 2021. The region’s leadership can be attributed to substantial research and development (R&D) expenditures, increasing healthcare costs, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic illnesses accounted for seven out of the top ten leading causes of mortality in the United States in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The aging population in North America is also a contributing factor to market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, driven by changing consumer trends and a rising geriatric population leading to increased cases of chronic illnesses.

The global medication adherence market features many local, regional, and global vendors. Key players in the market include HealthEra, McKesson Corporation, Health Beacon, eLucid mHealth, Tinylogics, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Renesas, Qualcomm Incorporated, Adherence Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, SMRxT Inc, Vaica, Health Window, Seamless MD, Merck KGaA, Datos Ltd, AstraZeneca, Helium Health, Cardinal Health, Catalia Health, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies into their products, and the launch of improved offerings.

To seize the business opportunities in the global medication adherence market, it is advisable to consult with analysts who can provide crucial insights for facilitating business growth. The comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, including growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. It also provides recent technology trends and industry insights to assist decision-makers in making strategic decisions. Additionally, the report analyzes the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

