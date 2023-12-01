Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

The global patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028. The market’s growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) apps and the growing importance of health tracking software. Supportive government regulations and healthcare initiatives also offer lucrative prospects for the market’s growth.

In 2021, the global patient engagement solutions market was valued at USD 16.4 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The rising adoption of mobile health apps and the growing significance of health tracking software are driving market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital health apps, and virtual consultation technologies have been widely deployed for remote patient care. Mobile health apps, such as the NHS app in England, enable users to access medical records, conduct health assessments, schedule video appointments, and order prescriptions. The increasing adoption of these apps fuels the patient engagement solutions market. Additionally, patients are increasingly tracking their health data and sharing it with healthcare professionals, contributing to market growth.

The health management segment accounted for the largest share in terms of application. Rising awareness among patients about the complexity of their disease conditions and their readiness to manage their own health are driving the demand for patient engagement solutions in health management. Patients with chronic diseases are becoming more active in tracking their health, care planning, and optimization, driving healthcare consumerism.

North America dominated the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021, primarily due to the presence of significant players, high acceptance of mHealth and electronic health records (EHR), and increased investment in patient engagement software by market leaders. The region’s growth is also supported by rising awareness and government funding in the healthcare industry. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, driven by increased adoption of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration, a large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in countries like India and China contribute to the region’s growth.

The global patient engagement solutions market features many local, regional, and global vendors. Key players in the market include IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health, Get Well Network, Athenahealth, Oneview Healthcare, Meditech, IQVIA, Get Real Health, Cognizant, Symphony Care, Harris Healthcare, Kareo, CureMD Healthcare, eClinical Works, Lincor Solutions, AdvancedMD, Well Stack, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies, and the launch of improved products.

To seize the business opportunities in the global patient engagement solutions market, consulting with analysts who can provide crucial insights for business growth is advisable. The comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, including growth potential, upcoming trends, and market statistics. It also provides recent technology trends and industry insights to assist decision-makers in making strategic decisions. Additionally, the report analyzes the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Value Chain Insights

