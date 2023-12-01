Rolling Stock Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032 | USD 73 billion by 2022

The global rolling stock market, valued at USD 54 billion in 2021, is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for convenient public transportation infrastructure driven by population growth and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from expanding goods production and flourishing import and export activities worldwide.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global rolling stock market is forecasted to reach USD 73 billion by 2022. The market is gaining significant traction as governments and emerging economies invest heavily in railways infrastructure development. China and India, in particular, have allocated substantial budgets to expand their railway networks, supporting the growing number of passengers. However, the high initial investment required for rolling stock procurement and railway infrastructure development may restrain market growth.

The rising demand for rapid transit systems is driving the rolling stock market. Among the product types, the rapid transit segment holds the largest market share, benefiting from investments in high-capacity public transportation systems such as railways and metros. The wagons segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for the transportation of goods, driven by industrialization and the need to transport energy commodities like coal.

In terms of application, the passenger transportation segment dominates the rolling stock market, fueled by the rising demand for low-cost and fast transportation systems driven by population growth and urbanization. The freight segment is also growing significantly due to globalization and thriving import and export activities.

Geographically, Europe currently holds the largest share in the rolling stock market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing government spending on infrastructure development, including railways, and the cost-effectiveness of rail transportation in the region contribute to this growth.

Leading players in the rolling stock market include CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Siemens Mobility, Bombardier Transportation, Stadler Rail, Hyundai Rotem, Trinity Industries Inc., CJSC Transmashholding, Wabtec Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Railway Systems, GE Transportation, and other prominent players. These companies focus on offering a wide range of products to diversify their portfolios and collaborate with infrastructure development companies to boost sales. Additionally, strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are prevalent in the market.

