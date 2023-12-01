India Electric Vehicle Battery Market Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032 | CAGR of 28.5%

The India electric vehicle battery market is experiencing significant growth, projected to grow at a high CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is being driven by the increasing penetration of electric vehicles on Indian roads due to the volatile prices of non-renewable fuels and growing concerns over carbon emissions and their environmental impact.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the demand for electric vehicles is rising in India due to the fluctuating prices of petrol and diesel. The market is also influenced by the growing environmental consciousness among consumers, leading to increased demand for electric vehicles. This surge in demand for EVs is driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery market in India. Additionally, electric vehicle manufacturers are expanding their production capacity to meet the rising demand, further fueling the need for EV batteries. However, the demand-supply gap for electric vehicle batteries may pose a challenge for the Indian electric vehicle market.

The development of public transport is anticipated to be a key driver for the India electric vehicle battery market. Various state governments are investing significantly in the development of public transport infrastructure and launching electric buses. These initiatives, such as the recent delivery of 90 electric buses to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by Karnataka, are expected to increase the adoption of EVs and drive the demand for battery packs.

The high concentration of electric vehicle manufacturers in India is another factor propelling market growth. Leading manufacturers such as Mahindra Electric, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Hero Electric are investing heavily in expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. These investments are expected to boost the demand for electric vehicle batteries in the coming years.

In terms of vehicle types, the electric auto-rickshaws segment holds the largest market share in the India electric vehicle battery market. E-rickshaws have provided new business opportunities for rickshaw drivers in India, leading to their widespread adoption. The passenger cars segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing production of electric passenger cars.

Geographically, North India dominates the India electric vehicle battery market, driven by the significant number of electric vehicles registered in states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The demand for electric vehicles is prominent in North India, contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the India electric vehicle battery market include Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, Samsung SDI Company Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited, Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Maruti Suzuki, and other prominent players. These companies offer a wide range of products to cater to different vehicle types, invest in research and development to improve battery efficiency, and employ competitive strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

