Automotive Turbocharger Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

The global automotive turbocharger market is experiencing high growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight engines and the rising production of passenger cars and heavy vehicles. Government regulations focusing on emissions from fuel vehicles are also contributing to market growth. However, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles may hinder market growth.

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global automotive turbocharger market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2028. The demand for lightweight engines and the need for improved fuel efficiency are driving the adoption of turbochargers in the automotive industry. The market is also fueled by the growing production of passenger cars and heavy vehicles worldwide. However, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles poses a challenge to the growth of the automotive turbocharger market.

The diesel fuel segment holds the largest market share in the global automotive turbocharger market and is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Turbocharged diesel engines offer higher efficiency and power output, making them suitable for heavy vehicles such as trucks. The increased mileage and reduced emissions provided by turbochargers contribute to the growth of this segment.

Among vehicle types, the passenger cars segment accounts for the largest market share. The increasing demand for passenger cars, driven by factors such as rising disposable income and a flourishing cab industry, is boosting the growth of this segment. The market for automotive turbochargers is further segmented based on material types, with aluminum holding the largest market share. Aluminum alloys are commonly used for manufacturing turbochargers due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and ability to withstand high temperatures.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global automotive turbocharger market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth due to the presence of leading automobile companies and the increasing production of vehicles. Europe also holds a substantial market share, driven by strict government regulations on vehicle emissions. The North American market is projected to experience significant growth due to the adoption of turbochargers to meet emission reduction requirements.

Key players in the global automotive turbocharger market include BorgWarner Inc., IHI Turbo America, Continental AG, Precision Turbo and Engine, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Magnum Performance Turbos, Honeywell International Inc., Turbo Dynamics Ltd., Rotomaster International, Bosch Mahle, ABB, Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co Ltd, Hunan Tyen Machinery, Ningbo Motor Industrial Co., Ltd., Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH, CIMOS d.d., Marelli Corporation, and other prominent players. These companies focus on developing advanced turbochargers, expanding their distribution channels, and adopting competitive strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Consulting analysts can provide crucial insights and facilitate business growth in the global automotive turbocharger market. The comprehensive analysis provided in the report covers growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the market, enabling decision-makers to make informed strategic decisions. The report also analyzes growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics in the market.

