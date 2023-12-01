India Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032 | CAGR of 12.1%

The India disposable medical gloves market is witnessing sturdy growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is driven by factors such as the rising burden of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing demand for surgical procedures, and strict guidelines mandating the use of disposable medical gloves. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the India disposable medical gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising burden of various infectious and chronic diseases across the country, along with the increasing demand for surgical procedures for treatment purposes. Additionally, India’s flourishing medical tourism industry is expected to fuel the demand for disposable medical gloves. Surgical teams constantly change gloves during procedures to prevent contamination and external exposure, driving the demand for disposable medical gloves. Moreover, manufacturers in India are expanding their production capacity to meet the domestic demand, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the growing penetration of used and defective disposable medical gloves may hinder market growth.

The increasing burden of infectious diseases drives the India disposable medical gloves market. With a lack of proper hygiene and sanitation, India is vulnerable to infectious diseases such as visceral leishmaniasis, dengue fever, malaria, and rabies. Strict guidelines by the government and health organizations require the use of disposable gloves during medical examinations and diagnostic tests to prevent cross-contamination, contributing to market growth.

India’s flourishing medical tourism sector is projected to drive market growth. The country is a top destination for medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the demand for invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures is increasing, fueling the demand for surgical disposable medical gloves and driving overall market growth.

Based on end-users, the India disposable medical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient/primary care facilities, home-care settings, and others. Hospitals hold the largest market share due to the high number of patients seeking diagnosis and treatment for infectious and chronic diseases. The increasing number of hospital facilities, healthcare investment, and infrastructural development further propel market growth.

In terms of regions, Western India dominates the India disposable medical gloves market, followed by South India. States like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have high numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, leading to a spike in the demand for disposable medical gloves in these regions.

Key players in the India disposable medical gloves market include Nulife Triple Safety, Dahanu Rubber Gloves Mfg. Co., Primus Gloves (P) Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ramson Health Care Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, M. S. Surgical, Cellbless Healthcare Private Limited, Gravitech Industries, and other prominent manufacturers. The market is fragmented, with new entrants finding growth opportunities due to the demand and supply gap. Market players offer a wide range of medical gloves made from various materials to cater to different end-users, expanding their consumer base. They are also investing in expanding production capacity to meet the domestic demand for disposable medical gloves. Additionally, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are common strategies adopted in this market.

In summary, the India disposable medical gloves market is experiencing sturdy growth driven by the rising burden of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing demand for surgical procedures, and strict guidelines mandating the use of disposable medical gloves. The market is highly competitive with players focusing on product diversification and expanding production capacity to meet the growing demand.

