Japan Medical Gloves Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032

The Japan medical gloves market is experiencing impressive growth, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2028. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, growing demand for surgical procedures, especially cosmetic surgery, and the flourishing medical tourism industry. Here are the key trends and drivers fueling the growth of the Japan medical gloves market.

A recent study conducted by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the Japan medical gloves market was valued at USD 659.8 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%, reaching a revenue of around USD 1,907.1 million by 2028. The market’s high growth rate is attributed to the government’s strict guidelines mandating the use of personal protective equipment, including medical gloves, by healthcare workers to prevent cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, along with the rising demand for diagnostic tests and medical examinations, further drives market growth. However, concerns about non-biodegradable medical glove waste generation pose a challenge to market growth.

Growing online sales channels present lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and the expansion of online platforms enable medical glove manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base. Companies such as Top Glove, Nulife, Cardinal Health, and Nipro offer a variety of products on popular websites like Amazon.com and through their standalone websites, catering to the demand of healthcare facilities. This shift towards online sales is expected to drive market growth.

The demand for nitrile medical gloves is anticipated to drive market growth. Nitrile gloves hold the largest market share among the various raw materials used for medical gloves in Japan. They offer superior chemical resistance, high puncture resistance, durability, and protection against pathogens, body fluids, and chemicals. However, the vinyl rubber segment also represents a substantial share of the market due to its lower cost and protection against skin allergies and reactions.

In terms of end-users, hospitals dominate the Japan medical gloves market due to the surging COVID-19 cases and the increased demand for personal protective equipment, including medical gloves, to protect frontline workers. However, diagnostic centers are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the government establishes new diagnostic centers for rapid COVID-19 testing to prevent further outbreaks.

Key players in the Japan medical gloves market include Motorix International Inc., Sansei Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Screw Co., Ltd., Asahi Sangyo Co., Ltd., Green Drive Corporation, Urano Kogyo Co., Ltd., ICP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Happy Hands Latex Gloves Ltd., Sanko Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Curex Mediwell LLC, and other prominent manufacturers. The market is highly fragmented, providing growth opportunities for new entrants. Market players offer a wide range of products made from different materials to meet various end-user needs. They are also focusing on improving distribution channels and increasing their online presence. Additionally, competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are prominent in this market.

In summary, the Japan medical gloves market is registering impressive growth driven by the increasing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, growing demand for surgical procedures, and the flourishing medical tourism industry. The market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on product diversification, online sales, and improving distribution channels.

