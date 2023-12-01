Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan legislative speaker meets with new Japan representative

You Si-kun commends Japan's for promoting regional stability

  195
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/01 12:36
Japan representative to Taiwan Katayama Kazuyuki and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. (Legislative Yuan photo)

Japan representative to Taiwan Katayama Kazuyuki and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. (Legislative Yuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) lauded Taipei-Tokyo ties during a meeting with Japan’s new representative to Taiwan Katayama Kazuyuki on Thursday (Nov. 30).

You underscored his responsibility for promoting parliamentary exchanges and said he was grateful for Japan's long-standing support for Taiwan, Liberty Times reported. He especially appreciated the late former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's statement that "a Taiwan emergency is an emergency for Japan.”

The legislative speaker acknowledged Japan's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which he said have contributed to Taiwan's stability.

He also explained Taiwan's democratization process to Katayama and discussed pivotal moments in the nation’s history, including the lifting of martial law.

Katayama said it was unfortunate that in his diplomatic career spanning over 40 years, he had not been assigned to Taiwan until now. He said he was delighted to be in Taiwan.

The representative highlighted the shared democratic values between Japan and Taiwan and reiterated Japan's support for Taiwan. He mentioned the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Tokyo, which reaffirmed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan-Japan ties
You Si-kun
Katayama Kazuyuki
Indo-Pacific region

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
Formosa club delegation visited Taiwan for sustainable development talks
2023/11/24 19:53
NATO unwilling to expand alliance to Indo-Pacific
NATO unwilling to expand alliance to Indo-Pacific
2023/11/14 11:40
Former ambassador to Peru rumored as new Japan envoy to Taiwan
Former ambassador to Peru rumored as new Japan envoy to Taiwan
2023/10/26 17:05
US Human Rights Foundation CEO visits Taiwan
US Human Rights Foundation CEO visits Taiwan
2023/10/17 10:21
Rock band Fire EX. frustrated by Taichung's management of Taiwan National Day fireworks show
Rock band Fire EX. frustrated by Taichung's management of Taiwan National Day fireworks show
2023/10/11 11:07