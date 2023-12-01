Taiwan No.1 at WorldSkills Asia with 12 golds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese participants dominated the WorldSkills Asia competition this week, enabling Team Taiwan to capture first place in the overall rankings.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Friday (Dec. 1) announced that at the 2nd WorldSkills Asia held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Taiwanese competitors captured 12 golds, six silvers, four bronzes, and three medallions for excellence for a total of 25 awards, representing a winning rate of 93%. Team Taiwan was awarded nearly double the awards this year compared to last year (five gold, five silver, and three bronze).

Taiwan placed first among the 24 participating countries. These results showcased technical and professional strengths, said the ministry.



Taiwan's delegation at WorldSkills Asia competition. (MOL photo)

The WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023 was held from Nov. 26-30. Taiwan sent 31 national competitors to participate in 29 professional categories, including two demonstration competitions.

Sun Ching-to (孫謦奪), who took the gold medal in the youth division's Fashion Technology, said that although she felt confident that she would place, she did not expect to win the gold medal and was very moved. In addition to winning the gold medal in the youth division's Plastering and Drywall Systems category, Tai Chia-chuan (戴家畯) also won the Best of Nation award for outstanding performance.



Hsu Yu-wai competing in Electrical Installations category. (MOL photo)

In addition, 15-year-old participant Hsu Yu-wai (許有崴) won the gold medal in the youth division's Electrical Installations category. Hsu said he was inspired by his senior classmates when he was in middle school and was motivated by his determination to see his name displayed with a gold medal on the school gate like his classmates.

The ministry said at the competition's closing ceremony, the WorldSkills Asia Organization president passed the flag to Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) as Taiwan will host the event in 2024. This marks the second time Taiwan has earned the right to host an international skills competition, 30 years after hosting the 32nd WorldSkills Competition in 1993.



Sun Ching-to competing in Fashion Technology. (MOL photo)



Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun receives competition flag on behalf of Taiwan. (MOL photo)