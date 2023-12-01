Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan would play major supportive role in Taiwan crisis

Ex-Japanese military official says Japan's strategic location key to stopping Chinese attack

  850
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/01 10:41
Japanese navy ships. (Reuters photo)

Japanese navy ships. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan would likely play a key role in a Taiwan Strait conflict, similar to Poland in the Ukraine war, former Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF) three-star lieutenant general Bansho Koichiro said on Thursday (Nov. 30).

Japan is the only country that can serve as the entryway for the world to send supplies to the Taiwanese during a Chinese invasion, Bansho told Nikkei Asia. Japan also needs to prepare for a wave of Taiwanese refugees and consider evacuee housing, quarantines, and weapons screening, he said.

However, Bansho said, "The greatest contribution Japan can make is to properly defend itself." He emphasized Japan's strategic location and its potential to thwart China’s invasion plan by fortifying defenses at major chokepoints in the region.

"China has nine exit points to the outer seas, and five of those are located in the Japanese archipelago," he said. These include the Tsugaru Straits, the Osumi Strait, the Yokoate Channel, the Miyako Strait, and the Yonaguni Channel, which is only 110 kilometers from Taiwan.

Japan would seek to levy costs on the enemy, Bansho said. "For instance, if mines were scattered in the waters, it would be a hassle to remove them. If anti-air defenses were deployed, it would be very difficult to establish air superiority."

However, the ex-lieutenant general stressed that Japan would not be sending troops to Taiwan. "The main areas of the SDF's activity will be in Japanese territory and perhaps international waters to protect Japanese ships," he said. "A scenario in which the SDF will go onto Taiwanese land and defend Taipei alongside the U.S., for instance, is not expected."

Since 2021, multiple Japanese lawmakers and government officials have said a Taiwan emergency would also be an emergency for Japan, including former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. In December 2021, it was revealed that the U.S. and Japan drafted a joint contingency plan in case of a Taiwan Strait conflict.

Japan has already ramped up the construction of military bases and stockpiling missiles on islands in Okinawa, including Ishigaki, Amami Oshima, and Miyakojima. In March, 570 Ground SDF troops were deployed to Ishigaki island.
Japan military
SDF
Chinese invasion
Chinese attack
China threat
Taiwan Strait
Taiwan defense
Bansho Koichiro

RELATED ARTICLES

73% of Americans worried about Chinese invasion of Taiwan
73% of Americans worried about Chinese invasion of Taiwan
2023/12/01 10:32
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/12/01 10:10
Taiwan Navy carries out amphibious assault exercise at Sizihwan Beach
Taiwan Navy carries out amphibious assault exercise at Sizihwan Beach
2023/11/30 19:59
Taiwan to send 114 troops to US for training on HIMARS, Abrams tanks
Taiwan to send 114 troops to US for training on HIMARS, Abrams tanks
2023/11/30 18:09
Tsai says China unlikely to invade Taiwan amid internal struggles
Tsai says China unlikely to invade Taiwan amid internal struggles
2023/11/30 10:25