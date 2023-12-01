Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

73% of Americans worried about Chinese invasion of Taiwan

60% of Americans support increasing US troops near Taiwan, 55% back sending arms

  913
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/01 10:32
PLA troops conduct amphibious beach landing exercise. (PLA photo)

PLA troops conduct amphibious beach landing exercise. (PLA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An annual survey carried out by the Ronald Reagan Institute found that a high percentage of Americans are concerned about a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, support boosting the U.S. troop presence near Taiwan, and back selling arms to the country.

According to this year's Reagan National Defense Survey, 51% of Americans now consider China as the country that poses the greatest threat to the U.S., up from 43% last year and 21% when the first survey was first conducted in 2018. Regarding Taiwan, 73% of respondents expressed concern about a Chinese invasion, with 68% of Democrats and Republicans considering the country an ally.

Over the past four years, the survey has found that there has been an increase in support for sending U.S. forces to defend Taiwan from 39% in 2019 to 46% in 2023. When informed about Taiwan's democratic system and strategic significance, 52% of participants said they were more likely to back dispatching U.S. troops to aid Taiwan.

To deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, 60% of Americans said they were in favor of boosting the U.S. military presence near Taiwan. In addition, 55% of respondents said they concur with stepping up U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan.

The poll was implemented by Beacon Research and Shaw & Co., between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 and gathered responses from 2,506 American adults. The poll's findings were published on Thursday (Nov. 30) just before its annual National Defense Forum which is slated for Saturday (Dec. 2).
Ronald Reagan Institute
Reagan National Defense Survey
Chinese invasion of Taiwan
defending Taiwan
US-Taiwan arms sales
war with China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan inks NT$17.2 billion fighter jet missile deal with US
Taiwan inks NT$17.2 billion fighter jet missile deal with US
2023/12/01 13:42
Taiwan to send 114 troops to US for training on HIMARS, Abrams tanks
Taiwan to send 114 troops to US for training on HIMARS, Abrams tanks
2023/11/30 18:09
Tsai says China unlikely to invade Taiwan amid internal struggles
Tsai says China unlikely to invade Taiwan amid internal struggles
2023/11/30 10:25
US to deploy new missiles in Asia-Pacific to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan
US to deploy new missiles in Asia-Pacific to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan
2023/11/27 11:44
9% of Taiwanese trust China, 65% think US will defend Taiwan: Poll
9% of Taiwanese trust China, 65% think US will defend Taiwan: Poll
2023/11/21 13:25