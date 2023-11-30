Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits eastern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the eastern front line on Thursday, where he praised Ukrainian soldiers stationed around the town of Kupiansk.

Meanwhile, a German foreign intelligence service employee will stand trial next month for treason, as he is accused of having spied for Russia.

Russia also reported that a train caught fire in a tunnel in the east of the country, threatening a major route between Russia and China.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 30:

Zelenskyy hails Ukraine troops on eastern frontline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday praised the Ukrainian soldiers stationed around the eastern town of Kupiansk, during a visit to the eastern frontline command.

"I know you lose comrades and those close to you every day. Everyone understands that this is the highest price," he told the assembled soldiers.

He praised the troops for "protecting the peaceful life of Ukrainians and the people of the Kharkiv region," in a video posted later on social media.

"I wish you victory, be strong and don't lose the initiative," he said.

Zelenskyy also presented medals to several officers and was briefed on the situation along the Kupiansk-Lyman defense line.

Kupiansky, which lies in the Kharkiv region, was recaptured from Russian forces in early September 2022. However, the front line has recently inched closer to the city.

Train catches fire in eastern Russia

A train caught fire on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Russia's eastern Siberian region bordering Mongolia, with Ukrainian media reporting it was a special operation to "paralyze" the only serious railway path between Russia and China.

The Russian Railways press service reported the fire.

There are concerns that China is providing Russia with military aid for its war in Ukraine, but China has denied these claims.

Ukrainian media said the fire was the work of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), adding that four explosive devices were detonated in the tunnel while the train was traveling. The SBU has yet to officially comment on the reports.

German intelligence employee to stand trial over Russia espionage

A German foreign intelligence service employee will stand trial next month for treason after he was accused of having spied for Russia.

A German court said on Thursday the trial of the 53-year-old, identified as Carsten L., will begin on December 13. He is accused of betraying German state secrets to Russian secret service agents on two occasions in the autumn of 2022.

Carsten L. was arrested in Berlin last December. He is being charged alongside an alleged accomplice, Arthur E. Both were allegedly paid by the Russian secret service.

Prosecutors accuse him of printing out or photographing at least nine documents from the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).