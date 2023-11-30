Taiwan to send 114 troops to US for training on HIMARS, Abrams tanks

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send more than 114 soldiers to the U.S. next year to undergo training on the high-mobility-artillery-rocket systems and M1A2T Abrams tanks.

In 2024, Taiwan is set to begin receiving deliveries of 38 M1A2T Abrams tanks and 11 HIMARS systems. To meet the needs of the equipment operation and maintenance personnel, the military plans to send the military personnel to the U.S. for training starting in January, Up Media reported. After completing training, they will serve as instructors for the two weapons systems and will be responsible for training operations.

According to the "2024 Ministry of National Defense Budget," the 108 M1A2T tanks that the U.S. agreed to sell to Taiwan in 2019 will be shipped to Taiwan starting next year. The first batch of 38 M1A2T tanks is expected to arrive next year, followed by 42 more in 2025, and 28 in 2026.

In addition, the U.S. also approved the sale of 11 HIMARS systems to Taiwan in 2020 and subsequently agreed to Taiwan to purchase an additional 18 units. Deliveries of the first batch of 11 HIMARS systems are expected to start next year, with shipments continuing until 2025. As for the additional 18, HIMARS systems they are scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

According to next year’s defense budget, the military plans to send 84 officers and enlisted troops to the U.S. in January to participate in M1A2T tank training. The training is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

In addition, 30 officers and enlisted troops will be sent to the U.S. after February next year for training on the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, with training expected to be completed by October next year.

After completing the training and returning to the country, the soldiers will become instructors for these two weapons systems, responsible for compiling guidelines and lesson plans, as well as conducting educational and training activities.