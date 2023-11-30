Flight searches for Taipei soar 2,700% in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travel site Expedia has listed Taipei at the top of its list of travel "dupes" as searches on the website for the capital soared by 2,700% over the past year.

In its "Travel dupes for '24" report, Expedia defines travel dupes as "destinations that are a little unexpected, sometimes more affordable, but every bit as delightful as the tried-and-true places travelers love."

In its entry for Taipei, Expedia makes the case for why Taipei serves as a dupe for Seoul. The author argues that just as the South Korean capital is a "hub for tech startups, foodie culture, and fun nightlife," so too is Taipei.

Global flight searches on the travel site for Taipei have skyrocketed by 2,786% over the past year after Taiwan opened its borders and ended quarantine requirements. The article then recommended four highlights of a tour of Taipei.

It first suggested a trip to Guang Hua Digital Plaza, which consists not only of a six-story mall but also a cluster of streets and alleys full of shops selling all manner of electronics. For vegetarians, it recommended dining at the eatery Plants, which offers vegan, gluten-free, whole food with a strong emphasis on nutrition and sustainability.

Of Taipei's many night markets, Expedia selected Shilin Night Market and advised adventurous travelers to try oyster omelets and stinky tofu. To capture spectacular views of Taipei's skyline, the author endorsed a short hike up Elephant Mountain.

As for accommodations, the travel site listed Hotel Eclat Taipei, which it gave 4.5 stars and described as an "upscale boutique hotel near Taipei 101."