France launches women in science event in Taiwan's Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French Office in Taipei will hold a “Science Bubble Tea” event at the Hsinchu Railway Art Village on Dec. 6. at 6:30 p.m. to enhance Taiwan-France cooperation through science.

The event focuses on women in science and engineering and intends to inspire more women to pursue careers in science. French physicist Maud Vinet, who previously supervised quantum projects at France's premier semiconductor research institution CEA-Leti, and Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Department of Opto-Electronic Engineering professor Zan Hsiao-wen (冉曉雯), who received the 2022 Taiwan-France Technology Award, were invited to speak at the event.

Representative to Taiwan Franck Paris said that while France collaborates with other countries in scientific research, its interest in promoting scientific cooperation lies solely with Taiwan rather than the U.S. or China, per CNA. France wants to incorporate Taiwan as a valued partner in its supply chain, Paris said.

France’s scientific partnerships are based on shared democratic values, he added.

The representative said that during the pandemic, Taiwan played a critical role in the global supply chain, leading European Union countries to establish lasting, stable ties with Taipei.

Science Bubble Tea is a dialogue platform that invites top French and Taiwanese scientists to discuss key technology and major societal challenges and issues. The first event was held online in August 2022, followed by four events in Taipei.

The Dec. 6 event in Hsinchu marks the first time the talks have moved outside of Taipei. There are plans to expand to other cities across Taiwan in the future.