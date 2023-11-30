Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan ranks 9th in world for digital competitiveness

Taiwan ranks No. 3 in technology sector, No. 1 in world in 5 criteria

  159
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/30 13:36
Taipei City skyline at night. (Flickr, 毛貓大少爺 photo)

Taipei City skyline at night. (Flickr, 毛貓大少爺 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the ninth most competitive digital economy in the world by Swiss business school the Institute for Management Development (IMD).

In IMD's World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, Taiwan placed ninth out of 64 countries, rising two spots from its 11th-place ranking last year. In Asia, Taiwan ranked third, trailing only Singapore and South Korea.

The IMD ranking utilized three major factors, nine sub-factors, and 54 criteria to measure the capacity and readiness of economies to adapt, explore, and make full use of "digital transformation." Among the three major factors measured for the ranking, Taiwan placed third in technology, seventh in future readiness, including a first-place ranking in the business agility sub-factor, and 18th in knowledge.

In this survey, Taiwan ranked among the top three in the world in six indicators, two less than in 2022. It ranked first in the world in five of these criteria, including "Total R&D personnel per capita," "IT & media stock market capitalization," "Mobile broadband subscribers," "Agility of companies," and "Use of big data and analytics."

Among the three indicators, the “technology” aspect is mainly used to evaluate the ability of countries to develop digital innovation technologies. Taiwan ranked the best in this aspect, third in the world, up three places from 2022.
digital competitiveness
IMD
IMD world competitiveness rankings
ranking
rankings
Taiwan rankings
Taiwan technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian entrepreneur bases company in Taiwan for talent and experience
Italian entrepreneur bases company in Taiwan for talent and experience
2023/10/25 20:04
Taiwan has No. 1 fastest internet in world
Taiwan has No. 1 fastest internet in world
2023/10/23 10:53
Taiwan's EVA Air ranked 8th best airline in world
Taiwan's EVA Air ranked 8th best airline in world
2023/10/11 12:46
Taipei ranked 11th best city in Asia
Taipei ranked 11th best city in Asia
2023/10/04 15:05
Taiwan ranks No. 3 in Asia for talent competitiveness
Taiwan ranks No. 3 in Asia for talent competitiveness
2023/09/26 12:40