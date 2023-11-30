Taiwan sees highest number of AIDS self-tests in 7 years as awareness rises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is experiencing a heightened awareness of HIV as the nation reflects on its strides in combating AIDS.

As of October, Taiwan has reported 804 new AIDS cases this year, marking a 9.3% decrease compared to the previous year. This trend has continued for six consecutive years, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The UNAIDS target of "95-95-95" entails that 95% of individuals living with HIV are aware of their status, 95% of those aware are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, and 95% of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

In a press event held on Wednesday (Nov. 29), timed to coincide with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) highlighted that Taiwan in 2022 achieved "90-95-95," surpassing the global average of "86-89-93."

In 2022, around 39 million people worldwide were living with HIV, while AIDS-related illnesses killed 630,000 people, according to UNAIDS.

During the period from January to October, nearly 75,000 individuals in Taiwan conducted self-tests for AIDS, marking the highest number since the service's initiation in September 2016, said Lo.

Campaigner Chen Wei-chi (陳威圻) from HIVStory noted a significant shift in patients' attitudes toward HIV medications, transitioning from fear to acceptance over the past decades. Chen urged increased investment in initiatives promoting the rights and equality of individuals with HIV.

Despite the progress, the CDC stressed that approximately 10% of HIV carriers remain unaware of their status, underscoring the importance of self-screening. Rapid testing kits, priced at NT$200 (US$6.40), will have delivery fees waived throughout December to encourage more people to access them.