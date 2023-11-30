Alexa
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/30 09:59
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 29) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 30).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 338 military aircraft and 176 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
