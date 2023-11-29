Taiwan media executives face scrutiny for election bids

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) wants answers from media groups about senior figures in the election, including Kuomintang (KMT) vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), reports said Wednesday (Nov. 29).

Jaw chairs the Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) radio group. He has faced questions about how its reporters can provide unbiased reporting as long as he heads the company.

Another media figure targeted by the NCC was Hsu Jui-hsi (徐瑞希), a member of the board at public television stations Chinese Television System (CTS) and Public Television Systems (PTS), per CNA. Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) nominated her for a seat in the Legislative Yuan.

The NCC said Wednesday it had sent letters to BCC, CTS, and PTS to ask how they expect to provide impartial coverage of the elections. A reply is expected within seven days, to be followed by a discussion at the NCC.

Taiwan has legislation barring political parties, the military, and politicians from running media companies. However, the phrasing of the rules could be interpreted as the candidates might only be breaking the law if they stay on after being elected.