Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan media executives face scrutiny for election bids

KMT VP choice Jaw Shaw-kong, TPP legislative candidate under microscope

  1125
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/29 20:45
BCC Chair and KMT vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong. 

BCC Chair and KMT vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) wants answers from media groups about senior figures in the election, including Kuomintang (KMT) vice-presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), reports said Wednesday (Nov. 29).

Jaw chairs the Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) radio group. He has faced questions about how its reporters can provide unbiased reporting as long as he heads the company.

Another media figure targeted by the NCC was Hsu Jui-hsi (徐瑞希), a member of the board at public television stations Chinese Television System (CTS) and Public Television Systems (PTS), per CNA. Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) nominated her for a seat in the Legislative Yuan.

The NCC said Wednesday it had sent letters to BCC, CTS, and PTS to ask how they expect to provide impartial coverage of the elections. A reply is expected within seven days, to be followed by a discussion at the NCC.

Taiwan has legislation barring political parties, the military, and politicians from running media companies. However, the phrasing of the rules could be interpreted as the candidates might only be breaking the law if they stay on after being elected.
media
media ownership
Jaw Shaw-kong
Hsu Jui-hsi
NCC
National Communications Commission
BCC
CTS
PTS

RELATED ARTICLES

Ko Wen-je painted over on New Taipei billboard after KMT, TPP fail to unite
Ko Wen-je painted over on New Taipei billboard after KMT, TPP fail to unite
2023/11/28 18:18
Taiwan scholar predicts clearer cross-strait policies from political parties
Taiwan scholar predicts clearer cross-strait policies from political parties
2023/11/26 17:46
Taiwan opposition vice president candidate vows to rally support
Taiwan opposition vice president candidate vows to rally support
2023/11/25 17:53
Hou reveals running mate for Taiwan election is Jaw Shaw-kong
Hou reveals running mate for Taiwan election is Jaw Shaw-kong
2023/11/24 12:48
Indians in Taiwan saddened by online racism
Indians in Taiwan saddened by online racism
2023/11/23 21:00