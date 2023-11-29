Asus rated Best Taiwan Global Brand for 2023 by Interbrand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus announced on Tuesday (Nov. 28) that it has been named Best Taiwan Global Brand for 2023 by management consulting company Interbrand.

This is the tenth year that Asus has been named the most valuable global brand in Taiwan by Interbrand. Brand value for the company hit US$2.2 billion (NT$68.67 billion) in 2023, representing a 2% increase from last year.

Interbrand was commissioned to conduct the Best Taiwan Global Brands survey by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Industrial Development Administration. Interbrand uses survey data to rank brands based on brand awareness, customer loyalty, financial performance, and management strategies.

In addition to the Interbrand recognition, the Taiwanese company received 26 iF Product Design Awards, 44 Red Dot Design Awards, 15 Red Dot Brands and Communication Design Awards, and 27 Good Design Awards in 2023.

Asus said on Nov. 16 that it intends to build a server production line in Silicon Valley in the U.S. The facility will allow the company to be closer to its North American customers, with production expected to begin by early 2024.