Local artists participate in Taipei holiday market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the festive season approaching, a holiday market will give shoppers the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts made by local and expat artists for their loved ones.

Popular downtown Taipei bar, Barcade, is opening its doors for a Christmas Market, which will be held from 7-11p.m. on successive Saturdays (Dec. 2, 16). A visit to this market could help you find the perfect gift for loved ones and even co-workers.

“The world has had a couple of rough years, and it's time for some celebration. We wanted to bring back a sense of holiday cheer with a classic Christmas market,” said event organizer Patty Hogan.

She said the idea came to her while traveling in Vietnam, where she encountered one of the owners of Barcade, who presented her with the opportunity to stage a Christmas market. “I always wanted to do something in the old Roxy Rocker dance room, which is connected to a bar!”



A number of artists will sell their wares at the Christmas market. (Patty Hogan image)

Another inspiration was the large number of artists and creative types in the Taipei area. Recruiting people to run stalls at the Christmas market was not a difficult challenge.

“We felt there were so many talented creators making everything from cookies to 3D-printed objects. There is also oyster art, customized blown glass, gelato, and even tattoos. There's something for adults and kids alike!”

“Where else are you going to get a handmade candle and an ornament made out of an oyster shell?”



On-site tattoos artists can provide you with holiday ink. (Patty Hogan image)

When pushed, Hogan said it is all about having fun. “Mainly, we are just looking to have fun and give everyone something uplifting, so it's completely free and open to all.”

Asked about the importance of pursuing arts and crafts, Hogan says, “It's what I do when I wake up until I go to sleep. It's more than a job; it's producing a life of color.”

As a testament, Hogan and her husband painted their entire apartment in bright colors and displayed our art on the walls. “The best thing about art is that there is no end, but it doesn't make itself; we push it with every brush stroke.”

Barcade Holiday Marcade is located at B1, 177, Sec. 1, Heping E. Road. More information is available at the event's Facebook page.



Candles, art prints, and other goods available at the Christmas market. (Patty Hogan image)