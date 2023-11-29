Taiwan’s TECO launches EV joint venture with Mitsui in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TECO Electric & Machinery and Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd. have opened a factory targeting the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The Taiwan company holds a share of more than 50% in the joint venture, titled TEMICO Motor India Private Limited, per CNA. While India’s domestic market would be the company’s main concern, it did not exclude exporting to Southeast Asia and Africa.

TECO is responsible for the manufacturing of power systems for EVs and industrial motors, while Mitsui is focusing on the marketing of products to the local EV sector.

The industrial park housing the new plant is less than two km from Bengaluru’s airport. The city, in the state of Karnataka, is India’s third largest.

TECO began establishing a sales and production network in India in 2008. The new plant was TECO’s second high-performance motor factory to open in three months, with operations at a site in Mexico starting in September.

TECO executives said the Bengaluru plant would form part of a local sales and marketing network and of a regional production center for the Taiwanese company, per the Liberty Times.