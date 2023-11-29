Hsiao Bi-khim bids farewell to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office colleagues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said a final goodbye to her colleagues at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

Hsiao has been tapped to become the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party.

Hsiao thanked her team's dedication and efforts, saying, “Over the past three and a half years, our entire team at TECRO has worked tirelessly, and I'm truly grateful for that.”

She added: “Each TECRO section has been supportive and doubled their love for Taiwan. Of course, the dedication and hard work of colleagues have been immensely important as well."

Hsiao also acknowledged her American friends’ fondness for Taiwan.

Multiple U.S. congress members bade the ex-diplomat farewell on X. Representative Dan Kildee said: “I have enjoyed working with Taiwan’s Representative to the United States, @bikhim, throughout her time in Washington. Taiwan is a strong partner & friend. America and Taiwan share the same values, deep economic and trading links, and close people-to-people ties.”

Representative Michelle Steel said: “Thank you to @bikhim for your commitment and service to the U.S./Taiwan partnership. Wishing you all the best and looking forward to continued opportunities to strengthen the relationship between our two nations.”

Andy Barr thanked Hsiao “for her service in strengthening relations between Taiwan and the United States. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus.” “It has been a privilege of mine to work with her to support our two great democracies,” he added.

Hsiao returned to Taiwan last week to resign from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Presidential Office approved her resignation on Tuesday, Liberty Times reported.

She will step down from her position as Taiwan's representative to the U.S. on Nov. 30. Hsiao is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Wednesday.

The presidential election is slated for Jan. 13, 2024.