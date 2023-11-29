Taiwan's Taichung releases smoking hot firefighter calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Government on Monday (Nov. 27) released its "2024 Fire Bureau Image Calendar" featuring nine male and four female firefighters, who serve as "image ambassadors."

In a press release, the city said the calendar not only shows off the "strong bodies and youthful vitality" of the firefighters but also features famous attractions in Taichung. Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the "handsome men and beautiful women" of the fire bureau serve as image ambassadors that promote disaster prevention awareness.

Lu unveiled the photos for each month and invited participants to share their experiences on how to exercise, plus giving disaster relief tips. The mayor said 13 finalists were selected from 53 applicants, and for the first time, civilian volunteers were included as well as family members of the firefighters.

According to the fire bureau, the individuals featured in this year's calendar have diverse and rich backgrounds. For example, Ho Chin-ting (何瑾婷), the female model for April, works as a nurse on weekdays and is also a volunteer paramedic for the Phoenix Ambulance Brigade.

In addition to firefighting, the man featured on the cover, Liu Ming-i (劉明翊), is skilled at playing the guitar and has formed a band with his friends. One of the male models for January, Hsu Chien-feng (徐健峰), a former soldier, has also worked as a chef at an American restaurant and as a bartender, showcasing a diverse and exciting career.

Chang Hsiang-chieh (張翔傑), one of two men pictured in February, competed in the 2023 Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships and won first place in the men's novice physique category (over 178 cm).

The scenic attractions of Taichung featured include Tanya Shen Green Bikeway, Dakeng Scenic Area, Houfeng Bikeway, Houli Horse Ranch, Gaomei Wetlands, Gaomei Windmill Avenue, Qingshui River Bridge, Qingshui Dayang Oil Depot Park, and Dakeng Lovers Bridge.

The following are select close-ups from the calendar. A digital version of the calendar can be downloaded here, but the print version is only available as a giveaway and is not for sale.

It can be obtained by participating in charity activities such as donating blood at the Taichung Blood Donation Center. For detailed event information, please visit the Taichung City Government Fire Bureau Facebook page.



Photo for February. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for March. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for May. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for July. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for August. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for October. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for November. (Taichung City Government image)



Photo for December. (Taichung City Government image)



Cover of calendar. (Taichung City Government image)