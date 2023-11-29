Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan, Vietnam eyeing 2 million visitor exchanges in 2024

Post-COVID recovery of Taiwan-Vietnam tourism almost complete

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/29 14:42
Tourism officials from Taiwan and Vietnam sign agreements during a forum in Thanh Hoa Province. (CNA, Tourism Administration photo)

Tourism officials from Taiwan and Vietnam sign agreements during a forum in Thanh Hoa Province. (CNA, Tourism Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Vietnam have set two million visitors from each other’s country, or twice this year’s total, as a target for 2024, the Tourism Administration said on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The figure was agreed upon at the 10th round of bilateral tourism meetings in the province of Thanh Hoa on Monday (Nov. 27), CNA reported. The talks resulted in seven agreements covering personnel training, food cooperation, travel, and links between destinations.

From January to October, 332,000 Vietnamese traveled to Taiwan, amounting to 97% of the level reached in 2019, before the COVID pandemic led to travel restrictions. During the same period, 667,000 Taiwanese headed in the other direction, or 98% of pre-pandemic figures.

As the current year saw one million people travel between the two countries, a target of two million for 2024 was realistic, officials said. One of the measures promoting tourism during the past year was Vietnam’s decision in August to allow Taiwanese citizens to apply for an electronic visa to visit the country.
Vietnam
Taiwan-Vietnam
Taiwan-Vietnam travel
tourism
Tourism Administration
post-COVID recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport ranking sinks to 82nd place
Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport ranking sinks to 82nd place
2023/11/28 10:45
Taiwan tourism association welcomes KMT-TPP cooperation
Taiwan tourism association welcomes KMT-TPP cooperation
2023/11/16 16:47
Tainan listed on National Geographic's 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024
Tainan listed on National Geographic's 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024
2023/11/08 12:09
Taiwan will reach 2023 target of 6 million visitors in mid-December
Taiwan will reach 2023 target of 6 million visitors in mid-December
2023/11/03 16:51
Thailand expands visa waiver to visitors from Taiwan
Thailand expands visa waiver to visitors from Taiwan
2023/10/31 15:10