Taiwan, Vietnam eyeing 2 million visitor exchanges in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Vietnam have set two million visitors from each other’s country, or twice this year’s total, as a target for 2024, the Tourism Administration said on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The figure was agreed upon at the 10th round of bilateral tourism meetings in the province of Thanh Hoa on Monday (Nov. 27), CNA reported. The talks resulted in seven agreements covering personnel training, food cooperation, travel, and links between destinations.

From January to October, 332,000 Vietnamese traveled to Taiwan, amounting to 97% of the level reached in 2019, before the COVID pandemic led to travel restrictions. During the same period, 667,000 Taiwanese headed in the other direction, or 98% of pre-pandemic figures.

As the current year saw one million people travel between the two countries, a target of two million for 2024 was realistic, officials said. One of the measures promoting tourism during the past year was Vietnam’s decision in August to allow Taiwanese citizens to apply for an electronic visa to visit the country.