Photo of the Day: Taipei skyline at dusk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This view of Taipei City's skyline was captured by a French photographer at dusk.

The photographer, Jimmy Beunardeau, said he took the photo on Dec. 14, 2021, using a Nikon D850. This image is being featured in an article that includes 28 of his photographs in the latest issue of Terre Sauvage.

When asked about his inspiration for the photo, Beunardeau, 36, said that he was seeking to show an original point of view of the "much-photographed Lady 101."



(Jimmy Beunardeau photo)

Beunardeau says he arrived in Taiwan for the first time at the end of 2016. At the time, he said he came on a 6-month working holiday visa.

His aim was to discover Taiwan and also to meet Hwang Mei-hsiu (黃美秀), director of the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association, to collaborate with her on the conservation efforts of the Taiwanese black bear. He said that they have been working together ever since, and the result is notably a book in which he documents Taiwan's largest wildlife rescue center in Pingtung County.



(Jimmy Beunardeau photo)

When Beunardeau returned to France, he realized that part of him had remained in Taiwan. "This culture, these people, were now part of me, and I've been going back every year for about six months, Taiwan has become my second home," said the photographer.

In Taiwan, he does a great deal of reporting for the French and international press, as well as wedding photography and portraits. He also works on more personal projects like his series entitled "Between dog and wolf."



(Jimmy Beunardeau photo)

In all cases, Beunardeau says his aim is to show Taiwanese culture and identity to as many people as possible through his eyes. He said that this is a long-term project, which he believes will be his life's work.

An exhibition of Beunardeau's works titled "Taiwan, Entre Chien et Loup" is on view at the Musee Departemental des Arts Asiatiques in Nice until Jan. 8.