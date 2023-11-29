Taipei bans music after 10 pm in residential areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has banned music played in businesses located in residential areas from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The prohibition applies to restaurants, bars, cafes, convenience stores, and other commercial shops. Failure to comply will result in a fine between NT$3,000 and 30,000 (US$96 and 960). Taipei City leads other municipalities in implementing such measures to improve the quality of life of local citizens, per TTV.

Taipei’s DEP said last Thursday (Nov. 23) that it had revised both the areas and times in which behavior that disrupts public tranquility is prohibited in Taipei City. The prohibition of music being played at businesses in residential areas after 10 p.m. includes the use of any musical equipment, including amplifiers and speakers.

Taipei’s DEP says that in October this year, it received 1,571 noise complaints related to restaurants and other businesses associated with food catering services. Of these complaints, 897 (57%) were located in residential areas.

Aside from music, new regulations also apply to activities that may disturb peace, such as the use of leaf blowers and other cleaning work, which will be prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and extended from noon to 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The restriction will be lifted as necessary when public safety is endangered, during emergency rescue operations, or by special arrangement by relevant authorities.

Should the public encounter businesses that violate the restrictions by playing music late at night or using leaf blowers during restricted hours, reports can be made by dialing the citizen hotline (1999).