Worker dies as trench collapses in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A worker in Kaohsiung died while working in an underground trench associated with a construction project at noon on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The 38-year-old worker surnamed Chen (陳) was doing sewer pipe connection work in the trench at Minsheng 1st Road and Wenheng 1st Road in the Xinxing District when it collapsed, burying him at a depth of three meters. Firefighters spent one hour in the rescue operation, eventually pulling him from the trench with no vital signs, per PTS.

An inspection by the Kaohsiung Bureau of Labor found the contractor did not implement adequate earth-retaining equipment, leading to an immediate work stoppage and a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,590). The case will also be referred to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors' Office for criminal liability by the employer.

Following the accident, the Kaohsiung Bureau of Labor pledged to strengthen regulatory inspections for similar projects.