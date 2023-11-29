Alexa
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/29 10:03
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 28) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber and one Chengdu J-10 combat jet that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

In addition, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Shenyang J-16 fighter jet were monitored in the southwest corner of the zone, while one WZ-7 reconnaissance drone flew along the southern portion of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 326 military aircraft and 171 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nationFlight paths of five out of 14 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
