Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan 2023 GDP growth to hit 14-year low

DGBAS raises 2024 forecast to 3.35%

  743
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/28 17:48
Taiwan's GDP to hit 14-year low for 2023.

Taiwan's GDP to hit 14-year low for 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Economic growth in 2023 will only reach 1.42%, the lowest level in 14 years, the government said on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

In August, the Cabinet’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) issued a forecast of 1.61%. While Tuesday’s prediction amounted to a cut of 0.19%, it raised its estimate for 2024 to 3.35% from 3.32%, per CNA.

Inflation is likely to slow down next year, with the CPI falling to 1.64%, according to DGBAS. The past year has been difficult for Taiwan’s economy, with exports faltering amid weakening international demand.

High global inflation, interest rate hikes, and the Russo-Ukrainian war also contributed to the uncertain economic situation. The DGBAS prediction for this year’s GDP was the lowest since the 2008 economic crisis.
economic growth rate
GDP
GDP growth
gross domestic product
DGBAS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Bank governor wants to increase green bonds
Taiwan Central Bank governor wants to increase green bonds
2023/11/09 15:25
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
2023/11/08 13:46
Taiwan average GDP growth highest of 4 Little Dragons
Taiwan average GDP growth highest of 4 Little Dragons
2023/11/01 19:37
Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries'
Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries'
2023/11/01 17:31
Taiwan’s DGBAS predicts 1% economic growth
Taiwan’s DGBAS predicts 1% economic growth
2023/10/30 16:27