Analyst says Indo-Pacific to see large missile buildups by 2030s

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indo-Pacific region will see a massive buildup of missiles from the U.S., China, North Korea, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia by the 2030s, an analyst for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said on Monday (Nov. 27).

Analyst Ankit Panda told Nikkei Asia that China or North Korea could choose to use nuclear weapons if they felt the buildup of advanced conventional missile systems in the region was targeting their national leadership. Panda recently wrote a Carnegie report titled, “Indo-Pacific Missile Arsenals — Avoiding Spirals and Mitigating Escalation Risks,” where he proposed that Washington and its allies “forswear any preemptive” attacks on North Korean or Chinese leadership.

The buildup of Indo-Pacific missiles started after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty expired in 2019 as the U.S. and Russia pulled out, Panda said. It was signed in 1987 between America and the Soviet Union and banned ground-based missiles with a range of 500 – 5,500 km, but became problematic because China, which was not included in the treaty, was able to build up its arsenal.

Long-range missiles now being developed can accurately reach deep into enemy territory at a cheaper cost than deploying manned aircraft, Nikkei Asia noted. The risks are compounded when taking into account the nuclear states in the area, including the U.S., China, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and Russia.

If a conventional war were to break out in the Taiwan Strait, the Korean Peninsula, or the Himalayas, it would involve nuclear states or allies Washington has pledged to protect, like Japan, South Korea, and Australia, which could then spiral out of control into a nuclear war, the report said.

In addition to Washington and its allies putting forth assurances to Beijing and Pyongyang, Panda also suggested the U.S. privately look to apply conditions on the use of Tomahawk missiles it sells to Japan and Australia. For instance, Tomahawks could be banned on nuclear operations facilities and command and control centers without direct consultations with Washington, the analyst said.

To increase awareness, Panda said missile proliferation capabilities should be put on the agenda at regional forums like the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the ASEAN Defense Minister's Meeting-Plus.