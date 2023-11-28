David Guetta to headline Ultra Taiwan 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World-renowned DJ David Guetta will headline Ultra Taiwan, one of Asia's most celebrated electronic music festivals, which is being held on Dec. 8-9 at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei.

A two-time Grammy winner, Guetta has reclaimed for the third time the coveted title of "world's No. 1 DJ" in DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll. This marks Guetta's first performance in Taiwan after seven years.

Taipei will be his first stop after receiving the title, making this performance even more special for his fans. His global success is further evidenced by his numerous chart-toppers, including "Titanium," "Hey Mama," and "Bad," which have collectively amassed over 50 billion streams across various platforms.

This year's edition of Ultra Taiwan promises to be an even grander spectacle, featuring an impressive lineup of international and local DJs alongside Guetta's headline performance. Music enthusiasts from around the globe, including the U.S., Hong Kong, and South Korea, have eagerly secured their tickets, ready to immerse themselves in Ultra Taiwan's electrifying atmosphere.



David Guetta to perform on Dec. 8. (UMF photo)



Ultra Taiwan 2023 lineup. (UMF photo)