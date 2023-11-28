Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Costco Taiwan shopper finds only 2 chips in Pringles bag

Only 5 chips in 2nd bag, 3rd bag had normal quantity

  1854
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/28 16:28
(Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photos)

(Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Costco Taiwan customer reported that a bag of Pringles potato chips only contained two chips, while another bag only had five.

A member of the Facebook group Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience (Costco好市多商品經驗老實說) on Sunday (Nov. 26) said that after buying a box containing 30 bags of Pringles Minis Original, the first bag she opened only contained two chips, despite having a listed weight of 19 grams, reported SET News. Thinking it was a fluke, she opened a second bag, but it only had a scant five chips inside.

The third bag she opened had a normal quantity of chips inside. She videotaped the process of opening the three bags to prove that she had not tampered with the contents.

Costco Taiwan shopper finds only 2 chips in Pringles bag
Two chips seen inside first bag. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)

When she contacted Costco, it said the products could be returned for a refund or exchange. However, the customer said she thought the situation was funny and even considered buying another box of chips to try her luck again.

In response to inquiries about the high ratio of air to chips in such bags, the Food and Drug Administration on Facebook in August said the air inside is nitrogen. It said potato chips are prone to oxidation, so the bags must be filled with nitrogen to preserve them and prevent them from breaking during transportation.

Costco Taiwan shopper finds only 2 chips in Pringles bag
Exterior of second bag. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)

Costco Taiwan shopper finds only 2 chips in Pringles bag
Third bag shows normal quantity. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)
Costco
Costco Taiwan
potato chips
Pringles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Costco Black Friday sales kick off
Taiwan Costco Black Friday sales kick off
2023/11/20 15:03
Consumers’ Foundation files class action suit against Costco Taiwan
Consumers’ Foundation files class action suit against Costco Taiwan
2023/10/31 15:52
Costco Taiwan recalls sparkling water containing plastic foreign objects
Costco Taiwan recalls sparkling water containing plastic foreign objects
2023/09/13 15:55
Costco Taiwan recalls two US-imported foods containing carcinogen
Costco Taiwan recalls two US-imported foods containing carcinogen
2023/08/18 20:34
Costco Taiwan to cover medical costs for consumers of contaminated cheese
Costco Taiwan to cover medical costs for consumers of contaminated cheese
2023/07/10 15:19