Costco Taiwan shopper finds only 2 chips in Pringles bag

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Costco Taiwan customer reported that a bag of Pringles potato chips only contained two chips, while another bag only had five.

A member of the Facebook group Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience (Costco好市多商品經驗老實說) on Sunday (Nov. 26) said that after buying a box containing 30 bags of Pringles Minis Original, the first bag she opened only contained two chips, despite having a listed weight of 19 grams, reported SET News. Thinking it was a fluke, she opened a second bag, but it only had a scant five chips inside.

The third bag she opened had a normal quantity of chips inside. She videotaped the process of opening the three bags to prove that she had not tampered with the contents.



Two chips seen inside first bag. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)

When she contacted Costco, it said the products could be returned for a refund or exchange. However, the customer said she thought the situation was funny and even considered buying another box of chips to try her luck again.

In response to inquiries about the high ratio of air to chips in such bags, the Food and Drug Administration on Facebook in August said the air inside is nitrogen. It said potato chips are prone to oxidation, so the bags must be filled with nitrogen to preserve them and prevent them from breaking during transportation.



Exterior of second bag. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)



Third bag shows normal quantity. (Facebook, Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience photo)