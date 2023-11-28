Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan to see mild, humid winter after near-absence of autumn typhoons

Only 4 typhoons formed during autumn, instead of average 10.87

  1135
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/28 16:09
CWA Acting Chief Forecaster Chen Yi-liang presents the predictions for the winter weather. 

CWA Acting Chief Forecaster Chen Yi-liang presents the predictions for the winter weather.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the lowest number of autumn typhoons in 65 years, the upcoming winter will be milder and wetter than usual, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The average temperature for September-November was the fourth-highest on record for autumn, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Other factors leading to the prediction were the fifth-lowest November precipitation since 1951, and the lowest number of autumn typhoons since 1958, four instead of the average 10.87.

While typhoons Haikui and Koinu brought extensive rain to central and southern Taiwan, the north ended up with far less precipitation, the forecasters said. The current month has seen 35.2 millimeters of rain so far, compared to 110.6 mm for an average November.

However, the higher-than-average temperatures expected for the winter did not exclude the possibility of cold fronts, according to the CWA. The El Nino effect, responsible for some of the changes during the winter, is unlikely to last until the spring of 2024.
winter
precipitation
typhoons
autumn typhoons
El Nino
Central Weather Administration
CWA

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast
2023/11/26 13:02
Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather
Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather
2023/11/26 12:26
Wet weather and cold front bring lows of 11 C to Taiwan
Wet weather and cold front bring lows of 11 C to Taiwan
2023/11/12 12:14
North Taiwan to see lower temperatures after weekend
North Taiwan to see lower temperatures after weekend
2023/11/03 20:47
Taiwan to experience warm, dry winter due to El Nino
Taiwan to experience warm, dry winter due to El Nino
2023/11/01 20:20