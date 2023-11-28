Alexa
2 missing French hikers found in south Taiwan mountains

Tourists were not injured after 5-day ordeal

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/28 13:58
A search team looking for two French hikers missing in the Pingtung mountains. (CNA, Pingtung Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two French hikers missing for five days in the mountains of Pingtung County were found alive on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The two visitors started their hike in the Mount Wutou area of Wutai Township on Nov. 23, but went missing soon afterward, CNA reported. They lost contact with the outside world shortly after.

Rescue teams in the southern region launched a search mission over the weekend. It took until around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to find the duo alive near a river bed deep in the mountains, according to the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC).

Their location was hard to find because of the tall trees and power lines. The 38-year-old man and the 30-year-old woman were flown by helicopter to Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang Airport.

From there, an ambulance transferred them to a local hospital for an examination, the Liberty Times reported, but the Pingtung County Fire Department said they were not seriously injured.
hiking
hikers
Pingtung County
Mount Wutou
Wutai
Wutai Township
French tourists
NASC

