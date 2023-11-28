Upcoming Workshops and Events with The Kriya Lightning Foundation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 November 2023 - The Kriya Lightning Foundation will be hosting events aimed at promoting mental and emotional wellness within the community.



On December 10th 2023, the Kriya Lightning Foundation will be collaborating with Aether Living and Soho House for a complimentary workshop open to the public. This event will introduce participants to the meditative techniques of Open Awareness and Emotional Release, offering a transformative path toward inner peace and personal growth. This complimentary workshop aims to equip participants with invaluable tools to navigate life's challenges, reduce stress, and cultivate emotional well-being.



The Kriya Lightning Foundation will be hosting a special happiness-themed workshop for Christmas, on the 23rd of December 2023. Held at Eaton Hotel, this 3-hour workshop will be led by the founders and head facilitators of the non-profit, Ariel Lee and Chris Tracy. Through guided exercises and emotional release techniques, participants will have the opportunity to let go of emotional blocks that hinder their ability to experience greater happiness. This workshop is complimentary and open to anyone interested in exploring and enhancing their happiness.



On the 1st of January 2024, the Kriya Lightning Foundation will be joining hands with AIA Vitality Hub to bring the New Year's Day Event: New Beginnings. Through guided instruction, participants will learn step-by-step techniques to achieve mental peace and clarity in this 90-minute workshop. Free and open to all, this event is an opportunity to embrace new beginnings and set a positive tone for 2024.



About The Kriya Lightning Foundation

The Kriya Lightning Foundation is a Hong Kong-based NGO dedicated to helping people around the world. What started off as two people figuring out how to deal with stress and emotional discomfort 10 years ago evolved into a journey to share discoveries of original techniques such as Open Awareness, to help others find peace and happiness within themselves.



Kriya Lightning Foundation offers practical methods to train the mind and body to let go of attachments and resistances through meditative techniques. The techniques offered are a culmination of 10 years of refinement, designed with goals to help increase clarity and meet emotional challenges, with proven results from testimonials from their global community.



Giving To the Community



Helping others is something that has been at the very core of the Kriya Lightning Foundation from the very beginning. Everyone, regardless of background and financial situation, has the right to be happy. As an NGO dedicated to improving mental wellness, all workshops offered are free of charge and accessible to all.



For more information about the Kriya Lightning Foundation, please visit https://www.kriyalightning.org/

