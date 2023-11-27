Human Capital Management Market 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth till 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Human Capital Management Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Human Capital Management Market is valued approximately USD 16.70 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Human capital management solutions are defined as refined set of practices associated with people resource management committed towards accomplishing management needs of enterprises. It provides expansion of different functions including sourcing & recruiting, payroll & compensation, workforce scheduling, applicant tracking and time & attendance management etc. The global spread of COVID-19 is expected to drive the demand for human capital management software and solutions due to the implementation of work from home services in various organizations across the globe.

To prevent spread of coronavirus and maintaining social distancing will leads organizations to adopt work from home practices across the globe which stimulated the demand for Human capital management software to monitor, analyze and control the workforce and its performance from distance. The human capital management become essential tool for every enterprise or organization to efficiently recruit, monitor and manage workforce of an organization and is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the rise in small medium enterprises across the developing economies. For instance: as per Evoma.com, in 2017, the number of SMEs in India was estimated at 42.50 million which is growing with annual growth rate of about 10%. Also, as per the National Bureau of Statistics China, the medium-sized, small, and micro enterprises rose with 115% from 2013-2018 and reached to the total number of 18.07 million in 2018. In addition, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in Human capital management solution is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, security concerns over cloud-based deployment is the factor hampering the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP AG

Oracle Corporation

Workday, Inc.

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

ADP, LLC.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor

Kronos Incorporated

Meta4 Global

Talentia Software

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Human Capital Management (HCM) market involves software solutions and strategies to manage various aspects of an organization’s workforce. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the HCM market across different industries:

Integrated HCM Suites: Comprehensive HCM suites encompass functionalities such as HR administration, payroll, talent management, workforce planning, performance management, learning management, and analytics, providing a unified platform for managing human resources.

Comprehensive HCM suites encompass functionalities such as HR administration, payroll, talent management, workforce planning, performance management, learning management, and analytics, providing a unified platform for managing human resources. Cloud-Based HCM Solutions: Cloud-based HCM systems offer scalability, accessibility, and flexibility, allowing organizations to manage their workforce remotely, streamline operations, and reduce IT infrastructure costs.

Cloud-based HCM systems offer scalability, accessibility, and flexibility, allowing organizations to manage their workforce remotely, streamline operations, and reduce IT infrastructure costs. Talent Acquisition and Recruitment: HCM systems facilitate recruitment processes by automating applicant tracking, candidate assessment, onboarding, and integrating with social media and job portals to attract and retain top talent.

HCM systems facilitate recruitment processes by automating applicant tracking, candidate assessment, onboarding, and integrating with social media and job portals to attract and retain top talent. Employee Engagement and Experience: HCM solutions focus on enhancing employee engagement, satisfaction, and productivity through feedback mechanisms, recognition programs, continuous learning, and career development initiatives.

HCM solutions focus on enhancing employee engagement, satisfaction, and productivity through feedback mechanisms, recognition programs, continuous learning, and career development initiatives. Performance Management and Goal Alignment: Tools within HCM systems aid in setting performance goals, conducting regular evaluations, providing feedback, and aligning individual goals with organizational objectives for improved performance.

Tools within HCM systems aid in setting performance goals, conducting regular evaluations, providing feedback, and aligning individual goals with organizational objectives for improved performance. Workforce Planning and Analytics: HCM platforms leverage workforce analytics to forecast staffing needs, identify skill gaps, optimize workforce allocation, and make data-driven decisions for strategic workforce planning.

HCM platforms leverage workforce analytics to forecast staffing needs, identify skill gaps, optimize workforce allocation, and make data-driven decisions for strategic workforce planning. Learning and Development Programs: HCM software offers learning management systems (LMS) to deliver and track employee training programs, certifications, and skill development initiatives to foster continuous learning.

HCM software offers learning management systems (LMS) to deliver and track employee training programs, certifications, and skill development initiatives to foster continuous learning. Payroll and Compensation Management: Automation of payroll processing, benefits administration, and compensation management ensures accuracy, compliance with regulations, and timely disbursement of salaries and benefits.

Automation of payroll processing, benefits administration, and compensation management ensures accuracy, compliance with regulations, and timely disbursement of salaries and benefits. Compliance and Regulatory Adherence: HCM systems aid in compliance with labor laws, industry regulations, and data protection regulations by ensuring accurate record-keeping, reporting, and adherence to HR-related compliance requirements.

HCM systems aid in compliance with labor laws, industry regulations, and data protection regulations by ensuring accurate record-keeping, reporting, and adherence to HR-related compliance requirements. Remote Workforce Enablement: With the rise of remote work, HCM solutions support remote workforce management, providing tools for collaboration, communication, performance tracking, and maintaining employee engagement in virtual environments.

With the rise of remote work, HCM solutions support remote workforce management, providing tools for collaboration, communication, performance tracking, and maintaining employee engagement in virtual environments. Customization and Scalability: HCM platforms offer customization options to adapt to specific industry needs and scalable solutions to accommodate the growth and changing requirements of organizations.

HCM platforms offer customization options to adapt to specific industry needs and scalable solutions to accommodate the growth and changing requirements of organizations. Challenges in Change Management and Integration: Implementing HCM systems may pose challenges related to change management, user adoption, legacy system integration, and ensuring data accuracy during migration.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Payroll management

Talent management

Workforce management

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

