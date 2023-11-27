People Counting System Market Research Report 2023 – Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “People Counting System Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

People Counting System Market is valued approximately USD 741.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. People counting system measures the number and direction of people traversing any entrance or a passage per unit time. It consists of people counter device that is widely used in the entrances of buildings to record the total number of visitors. People counting systems is associated with various technologies such as infrared beams, thermal sensing, video and others. The companies offering people counting systems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and pressure mat-based technologies have been impacted the most due to COVID-19, as they are not capable of helping end-users to maintain social distancing. However, end-users such as retailers, shopping malls, supermarkets, and others are adopting people counting systems to track and count visitors with thermal and video-based technologies. This allows end-users to get real-time data about the number of visitors, helping them to maintain the safety of customers and employees. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has opportunities as well as challenges for the market players.

The ongoing technological advancements in retail industry, growing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports and entertainment applications and surging demand for people counting systems to ensure safety of people in public places and retail stores during COVID-19 are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 09th September 2019, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH launched an updated version 1.9.0, HELLA Aglais’s public transport customer benefit for APS-B and APS-R (PoE). This will provide more precise entry and exit tracking as well as an optimized camera calibration. However, rapid increase in E-commerce industry is the major factor restraining the growth of global People Counting System market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Infrared Integrated Solutions (IRISYS)

RetailNext

ShopperTrak

V-Count

Eurotech

Axiomatic Technology

CountWise

Dilax Intelcom GmbH

IEE S.A.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The People Counting System market involves technologies and solutions aimed at accurately counting and tracking people’s movement in various settings. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the People Counting System market across different industries:

Retail Analytics and Foot Traffic: People Counting Systems are extensively used in retail environments to track foot traffic, measure customer flow, and optimize store layouts and staffing based on customer behavior and peak hours.

Entertainment Venues and Events: Event organizers, stadiums, museums, and amusement parks use People Counting Systems to manage crowds, assess visitor engagement, and enhance visitor experience through crowd control and efficient resource allocation.

Healthcare Facilities and Patient Management: In healthcare, these systems help manage patient flow, optimize waiting times, and allocate resources efficiently by monitoring the movement of patients, visitors, and staff within hospitals or clinics.

Security and Safety Applications: These systems aid in enhancing security by monitoring entrances/exits, detecting unauthorized access, and managing crowd density for safety compliance in various settings.

Accuracy and Sensor Technologies: These systems utilize various sensor technologies such as thermal imaging, infrared, stereo vision, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, aiming for high accuracy in counting and tracking people even in diverse environments and conditions.

Real-time Reporting and Insights: People Counting Systems provide real-time reporting and actionable insights, enabling immediate response to changing conditions, such as crowd management during peak hours or events.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

By Technology:

Infrared Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video-Based

Others

By Offering:

Software

Hardware

By End-Use:

Retail, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls

Transportation

Corporate

Hospitality

Banking and Financial Institutes

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

