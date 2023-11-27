Web Based Digital Signage Market Research Analysis, Size, Share, Growth | Highlights Top Players 2023

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Web Based Digital Signage Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Web Based Digital Signage Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital signage is a digital format for displaying information, advertising as well as other relevant content that use digital signage as well as symbols with the help of displays using technologies like LCD, OLED and LED. Increasing demand for 4K & 8K displays is driving the market.

The 4 K and 8 K displays stimulate the growth of the digital signage market with features like sharp images, color range, resolution as well as motion picture. Such displays provide the right level of image quality required for digital signage in retail as well as other applications. According to Statista, 8 K ultra-HD televisions, the technology that has just begun to be widely used, are anticipated to witness significant growth between 2019 and 2025, with unit sales rising from half a million by about 31 million over that time frame. In September 2018, in collaboration with NoviSign, digital signage software provider, CTL, an Oregon-based company that specializes in custom learning solutions for EdTech, launched a special Chromebox CBx1 tailored to the brand’s digital signage. Rising investments in online / broadcast advertising by corporations could be the restraining factor to the growth of the digital signage market. This will ultimately lead to less demand for digital signage products for advertising purposes. Increasing transition of traditional stores to smart stores in retail is the opportunity factor. As per a survey done by Capgemini in October 2019, 58 per cent of customers who purchase on day to day basis aged 18 to 21 years indicated that they have been willing to move their in-store purchases to the retailer using automation technology. By contrast, only 19 percent of those 72 years of age or above have been willing to switch. This implies that a greater number of customers are shifting from traditional stores to smart stores which will be opportunity factor for web based digital signage market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advantec

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

NEC

BroadSign International

Sony

Sharp

Quividi

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Web-Based Digital Signage market involves the use of web-based platforms to manage and display digital content on screens in various settings. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the Web-Based Digital Signage market across different industries:

Dynamic Content Display: Web-based digital signage allows for the dynamic display of multimedia content, including images, videos, live streams, social media feeds, announcements, and advertisements on digital screens.

Web-based platforms enable remote content management, scheduling, and updating of digital signage displays across multiple locations or screens from a central web-based dashboard or application.

Web-based platforms enable remote content management, scheduling, and updating of digital signage displays across multiple locations or screens from a central web-based dashboard or application. Real-time Information Sharing: Digital signage systems deliver real-time information, such as news updates, weather forecasts, event schedules, and emergency notifications, enhancing communication and engagement with audiences.

Digital signage systems deliver real-time information, such as news updates, weather forecasts, event schedules, and emergency notifications, enhancing communication and engagement with audiences. Retail and Advertising: Retailers use web-based digital signage for in-store advertising, product promotions, branding, and enhancing customer experience by displaying dynamic content and engaging visuals.

Retailers use web-based digital signage for in-store advertising, product promotions, branding, and enhancing customer experience by displaying dynamic content and engaging visuals. Corporate Communication: Organizations utilize digital signage for internal communication, displaying announcements, company news, metrics, and engaging content in office spaces, lobbies, and conference rooms.

Organizations utilize digital signage for internal communication, displaying announcements, company news, metrics, and engaging content in office spaces, lobbies, and conference rooms. Education and Information Sharing: Educational institutions deploy digital signage for disseminating information, event announcements, wayfinding, class schedules, and interactive learning experiences for students.

Educational institutions deploy digital signage for disseminating information, event announcements, wayfinding, class schedules, and interactive learning experiences for students. Hospitality and Wayfinding: Hotels, airports, and other hospitality industries use digital signage for wayfinding, displaying directions, maps, event schedules, and promoting services or local attractions to guests.

Hotels, airports, and other hospitality industries use digital signage for wayfinding, displaying directions, maps, event schedules, and promoting services or local attractions to guests. Healthcare and Patient Information: Healthcare facilities employ digital signage for patient education, displaying health tips, appointment reminders, wayfinding, and waiting room entertainment.

Healthcare facilities employ digital signage for patient education, displaying health tips, appointment reminders, wayfinding, and waiting room entertainment. Integration with IoT and Data Analytics: Integration with IoT devices and data analytics allows for personalized content delivery, audience measurement, and targeted messaging based on demographics, preferences, or behaviors.

Integration with IoT devices and data analytics allows for personalized content delivery, audience measurement, and targeted messaging based on demographics, preferences, or behaviors. Interactive and Touchscreen Displays: Some web-based digital signage systems feature interactive touchscreens, enabling user engagement, interactive maps, virtual assistance, and self-service kiosks in various industries.

Some web-based digital signage systems feature interactive touchscreens, enabling user engagement, interactive maps, virtual assistance, and self-service kiosks in various industries. Scalability and Cost-efficiency: Web-based solutions offer scalability, enabling easy deployment across multiple screens or locations, and often come with subscription-based models, reducing upfront costs and maintenance expenses.

Web-based solutions offer scalability, enabling easy deployment across multiple screens or locations, and often come with subscription-based models, reducing upfront costs and maintenance expenses. Challenges in Content Design and Security: Creating engaging and relevant content, ensuring content security, and preventing unauthorized access or manipulation of digital displays are key challenges in the web-based digital signage market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

OLED Technology

LCD Technology

HD Projector Technology

LED Technology

by Application

LED Technology

Entertainment and Sports

Education

Corporate

Banking

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

