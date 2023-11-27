Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast by 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027.Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming is a virtual real time gaming device that synchronizes audio and visual content of the game to the user’s environment. AR Gaming aims to connect real world to the virtual world to utilize the existing environment as a play field experience. AR Games operate with several electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gaming systems. For Instance: As per data from Statista in 2020, 10.34% of rise in smartphone users has been observed as compared to 2018.

Rising interests of the individuals worldwide to adopt digital, online and virtual Games is the major factor driving the growth of the market. For Instance: As per reports by CNBC in 2017, digital video game sales experienced approximately 11% year-on-year rise. Increase in the acceptance of AR Games in the entertainment industry which provides more interactive style of playing games boosts the market growth. Further, rise in the capability and affordability of consumers to expend on AR Games coupled with increase in availability of variety of games support the market growth. Further, technological advancements and new innovative options in AR Games seeks attention of the customers, majorly youngsters. Modern augmented reality gaming devices are fabricated with sensors and receptors which deliver users a thrilling, exciting and adventurous experience. Further development in the audio technologies and graphic technologies create several opportunities for the market growth

Major market player included in this report are:

Blippar, LLC (UK)

Catchoom (Spain)

Aurasma (UK)

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. . (Israel)

Apple Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

Total Immersion (France)

VividWorks Ltd. (Finland)

Zappar Limited (UK)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming market combines AR technology with gaming experiences, allowing users to interact with virtual elements overlaid onto the real world. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the AR Gaming market across different industries:

Immersive Gaming Experience: AR gaming provides immersive experiences by overlaying digital elements onto the physical environment, blending real-world surroundings with interactive virtual content.

Mobile AR Gaming: The accessibility of AR on smartphones and tablets has driven the growth of mobile AR gaming apps, allowing users to play games wherever they are without requiring specialized hardware.

Popularization of AR-based Games: Games like Pokémon GO have significantly popularized AR gaming, demonstrating the potential for location-based augmented reality experiences and capturing a broad audience.

Innovation and Diverse Gameplay: AR gaming encourages innovation and diverse gameplay mechanics, such as treasure hunts, puzzle-solving, simulation games, multiplayer interactions, and educational experiences.

Enhanced Social Interaction: Multiplayer AR games enable social interaction by allowing players to collaborate, compete, or interact with each other in shared augmented environments.

Integration with Wearable Devices: Integration with wearable devices like AR glasses or headsets enhances the immersion and hands-free interaction, offering a more seamless AR gaming experience.

Marketing and Brand Engagement: Brands and marketers leverage AR gaming for promotional purposes, engaging consumers through interactive branded experiences and advertising campaigns.

Educational and Training Applications: AR gaming extends beyond entertainment, offering educational and training applications in fields such as STEM education, healthcare simulations, and workplace training.

Monetization Strategies: In-app purchases, advertising, sponsorships, subscriptions, and premium features are common monetization strategies employed by developers in AR gaming.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in AR technology, such as improved tracking, object recognition, spatial mapping, and rendering capabilities, enhance the realism and functionality of AR gaming experiences.

User Experience and Accessibility: Developers focus on creating user-friendly interfaces, intuitive controls, and accessible gameplay to ensure a smooth and enjoyable AR gaming experience for users of varying ages and skill levels.

Challenges in Content Quality and Development: Challenges exist in maintaining high-quality content, ensuring smooth performance across different devices, and overcoming technical limitations while developing engaging AR gaming experiences.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Technology:

RFID

GPS

Mobile Tracking

By Device Type:

Mobiles

HMDs

Smart Glasses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

