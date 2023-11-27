Poll taken pre-KMT-TPP fallout shows Ko as Taiwan presidential frontrunner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is the favorite in Taiwan’s presidential election, according to a poll taken before Ko’s Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and the Kuomintang’s (KMT) cooperation attempt failed on live TV days later.

The poll was released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) on Monday (Nov. 27), and was taken before the final nail was driven into the TPP-KMT cooperation coffin on Nov. 23. The poll showed Ko leading the race with 31.9% support, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at 29.2%, and the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) at 23.6%.

The number of respondents who said they were undecided or did not know was 15.3%. The poll surveyed 1,076 people between Nov. 19 and 21, with a margin of error of around 3.5%.

Breaking the results down by age group, Ko was again the most popular among younger voters, TPOF said in a press release. Among voters aged 25-34, 58% of those surveyed said they supported Ko, while 20% backed Lai and 11% were behind Hou.

Hou was most popular among older voters surveyed, with 37% of 55–64-year-olds saying they supported the KMT candidate, compared to 29% for Lai, and 15% for Ko.



The poll was taken amid rampant speculation that the KMT and TPP would join forces and place their presidential candidates on a joint ticket. That deal has now fallen through, and since Nov. 24, all three major parties’ candidates have registered presidential tickets and announced vice-presidential candidates.