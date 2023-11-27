Alexa
Freddy Lim joins DPP to back party in Taiwan presidential election

Former NPP and independent legislator joins with Lai Ching-te's support

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/27 19:46
Freddy Lim is pictured in March, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Freddy Lim (林昶佐) has applied to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) recommendation, the former New Power Party (NPP) and independent legislator said on Monday (Nov. 27).

Lim wrote in a Facebook post that in the past he remained non-aligned because of international commitments. He said that his work came to an end last month, and he is now ready to “fully support” the DPP in the presidential and legislative elections of 2024.

In March, Lim said he would not seek reelection in the Zhongzheng-Wanhua constituency, citing a family illness. Lim has held the seat since 2016.

Lim is one of the founding members of the pro-independence New Power Party that grew out of the Sunflower Student Movement of 2014. He left the party in 2019 to support Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) presidential campaign and ran for reelection in the Zhongzheng-Wanhua constituency as an independent.

Lim is also known as a vocalist of Taiwanese heavy metal bands. He was also once the head of Amnesty International’s Taiwan chapter.
Freddy Lim (林昶佐)
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election
Taiwan 2024 Legislative election
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
independent politicians
Sunflower Movement
Zhongzheng-Wanhua constituency

