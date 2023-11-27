Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Upto 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Augmented Reality in Retail Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Augmented Reality in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Augmented reality in retail refers to technology that allows digital information to be integrated into the user environment in real time via devices like smartphones or tablets. Augmented reality can help online retailers minimize their returns dramatically by offering an immersive digital experience of ‘try-before-you-buy.’ Innovative AR systems allow consumers to view goods from the comfort of their own homes in real time The need to start providing improved customer experience, enhance Internet penetration and boost IoT spending fuel demand for augmented reality in the retail market.

The expansion of global augmented reality in the retail market is driven by increasing demand for online shopping, easy and convenient shopping, as well as the growth of the e-commerce market. According to Statista, an estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide are buying goods online in 2018. In the same year, global e-retail sales amounted to USD 2.8 trillion as well as projections show an increase of approximately to USD 4.8 trillion by 2021. Factors such as rising initial investment costs and an increase in privacy concerns restrict the market growth over the forecast. Increasing adoption of smart AR mirrors with in clothing industry is the opportunity factor. According to Statista, by 2023, there would be an estimated 2.4 billion mobile augmented reality (AR) users globally, up 2.2 billion from the 200 million shown in 2015. Also, it is has been estimated that there will be 1.96 billion mobile AR users around the world in 2021. In the same year, the total number of AR users in the United States alone is projected to reach 85 million.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Zugara, Inc.

Wikitude GmbH

Blippar

Zappar

Augment

Viewar

MARKET OVERVIEW

The augmented reality (AR) market within the retail sector has witnessed significant growth and transformation, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer behavior. Here are some key takeaways from a deep analysis of the AR in retail market:

Enhanced Customer Experience: AR has revolutionized the shopping experience by offering immersive and interactive experiences both in-store and online. Customers can virtually try on products, visualize furniture in their homes, or see how clothing looks without physically trying it on. This boosts engagement and confidence in purchasing decisions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Marker Based AR

Markerless AR

by Component

Hardware

Software & Services

by Device

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart AR Mirrors

Handheld Devices

by Application

Try-On Solutions

Planning & Designing

Advertising & Marketing

Information Systems

by Retail Type

Furniture

Clothing and Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetic

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

