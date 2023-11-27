Vulnerability Scanner Software Market 2023-2032 Frequency Band, Range, Platform and Geography

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Vulnerability Scanner Software Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Vulnerability Scanner Software Market is valued approximately at USD $$million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A vulnerability scanner is a device or method used to search and test a machine, network, or program for identified vulnerabilities and threats. Enterprise systems are under pressure from a variety of challenges. In order to ensure the well-being of its employees the company, businesses must assure that their software are free from vulnerabilities that may be abused by criminals and disruptive people to the detriment of the organization.

This has forced software service providers towards the development of more enhanced vulnerability scanner software in order to identify vulnerabilities such as exploits, flaws, security holes, insecure access entry points, and system misconfigurations. Market growth can be attributed to an increasing number of cyber-attacks, increasing cyber awareness across developing economies, and increasing regulatory compliance mandates across vertical organizations. Moreover, the vulnerabilities found have risen by 200 percent in the last 4 years, with this figure on the rising, manual efforts to find such vulnerabilities have consistently ended in unsuccessful ways. According to the survey by Juniper Research in 2018, computer criminals will hack 33 billion documents by 2023.Further, as more enterprise technology is linked, statistics from Juniper Research indicate that cybercrime would cost companies more than USD 2 trillion in total in 2019. Further adding to this, in 2018 hackers stole half a billion personal records. This was a 126% jump from 2017. Since 2013 there are approximately 3,809,448 records stolen from breaches every day.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nessus

Qualys

Nexpose

Acunetix

Netsparker

AlienVault

Burp Suite

Clarity

Tenable.io

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Vulnerability Scanner Software market is a critical component in cybersecurity, helping organizations identify, assess, and remediate vulnerabilities across various industries. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the Vulnerability Scanner Software market across different sectors:

Rising Cyber Threat Landscape: With the increasing number of cyber threats and sophisticated attack vectors, the demand for Vulnerability Scanner Software has surged across industries. This includes sectors like finance, healthcare, government, IT, manufacturing, and more.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Web Based

Cloud Based

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

