5G in IoT Market – Global Rise in the Consumption of Bakery Products and Confectionery to Fuel the Demand

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “5G in IoT Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

5G in IoT Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 52.53 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

5G Infrastructure is made up of macro- and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, network functions that typically run on hardware become virtualized, running as software. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, , under small transmitters that consume less power. The use of 5G will increase the network speed, improve flexibility of wireless services and reduce latency. These IoT devices depend on instant communication and data transfer which is provided through 5G technology.

The increasing adoption of Internet of Things devices in various application such as Automation, industrial manufacturing, Smart meters and other connected devices drives the market growth. For Instance: In 2019, Kalmar, Nokia and ABB successfully demonstrated 5G-based Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) for Smart electricity grids. While, Ericsson initiated trials aiming to connect 5G to wireless production robots in Audi’s factory. These advanced devices using AI, Cloud computing and other technologies necessitate wider bandwidth for interrupted network speed.. As per IOT world, the theoretical peak speed of 5G technology is 20Gbps while of 4G is only 1 Gbps. However, availability on online stores impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new flavors to increase the product portfolio presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

AT&T

Verizon

Sprint

Telefónica

BT Group

Vodafone

Telstra

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radio Technology:

5G NR Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

By Range:

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

