Maritime Satellite Communication Market 2023 Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue

Maritime Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Maritime Satellite communication denotes a communication channel operating through satellites which relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals using transponder. The key features served by maritime communications are Wifi, Voice Calling, internet and emails. Further these systems enable two-way communication for users in remote locations such as between ships and coast stations and also offer distress signaling, PINs, and GPS based solutions. The major benefits offered by these systems namely, monitoring of ships, cargo and vessels and also their security and surveillance creates a potential demand for these systems in the Maritime business.

The boost in the Maritime business owing to the increasing trade through sea routes and recreational activities such as cruises necessitate a strong telecommunication system in these ships driving the market growth. According to the UNCTAD Maritime Transport outlook 2018, maritime trade expanded by 4% in 2017. Moreover, escalating need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, on-board security and surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in the maritime industry is driving the market. Further, the established players, such as, Intelsat, , ViaSat, Inmarsat, Eutelsat, SES and Telesat, has been active in driving the satellite capacity supply with ongoing deployment of high-throughput satellite (HTS) systems which is projected to be around 15 times more over maritime regions, over the next three years. For Instance: In July 2020, Elbit systems was awarded a contract to supply and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the navy of a country in Southeast Asia. The contract is valued at approximately USD 53 million and includes supply for NATTACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems. Thus, increased technological advancements and less expensive technology solutions fuel the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

Thuraya

Hughes Network Systems

KVH Industries

Viasat

Speedcast

ST Engineering

NSSL Global

Marlink

MARKET OVERVIEW

The maritime satellite communication market plays a vital role in providing connectivity and communication solutions for the maritime industry. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the maritime satellite communication market across different sectors:

Global Connectivity and Coverage: Satellite communication offers global coverage, enabling continuous connectivity for maritime vessels, regardless of their location at sea. This connectivity is crucial for operational efficiency, safety, and crew welfare.

Satellite communication offers global coverage, enabling continuous connectivity for maritime vessels, regardless of their location at sea. This connectivity is crucial for operational efficiency, safety, and crew welfare. Enhanced Safety and Navigation: Satellite communication systems enable real-time communication for distress alerts, weather updates, navigation assistance, and emergency response, contributing significantly to maritime safety.

Satellite communication systems enable real-time communication for distress alerts, weather updates, navigation assistance, and emergency response, contributing significantly to maritime safety. Operational Efficiency and Fleet Management: Maritime satellite communication solutions facilitate fleet management, enabling vessel tracking, remote monitoring of equipment, fuel optimization, and route planning, leading to operational efficiency and cost savings.

Maritime satellite communication solutions facilitate fleet management, enabling vessel tracking, remote monitoring of equipment, fuel optimization, and route planning, leading to operational efficiency and cost savings. Crew Welfare and Entertainment: Access to satellite-based internet and communication services onboard enhances crew welfare by providing connectivity for personal communication, entertainment, and access to online resources during long voyages.

Access to satellite-based internet and communication services onboard enhances crew welfare by providing connectivity for personal communication, entertainment, and access to online resources during long voyages. Regulatory Compliance and Reporting: Satellite communication systems assist vessels in complying with international regulations by enabling data transmission for reporting requirements, such as AIS (Automatic Identification System) and GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System).

Satellite communication systems assist vessels in complying with international regulations by enabling data transmission for reporting requirements, such as AIS (Automatic Identification System) and GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System). Integration of IoT and Big Data Analytics: Integration with IoT devices onboard ships enables the collection of real-time data, which, when combined with big data analytics, allows for predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and better decision-making.

Integration with IoT devices onboard ships enables the collection of real-time data, which, when combined with big data analytics, allows for predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and better decision-making. Military and Defense Applications: In addition to commercial applications, satellite communication is critical for military vessels, enabling secure communication, intelligence gathering, and strategic operations.

In addition to commercial applications, satellite communication is critical for military vessels, enabling secure communication, intelligence gathering, and strategic operations. Challenges in Cost and Bandwidth Management: Cost considerations for satellite communication services, especially for smaller vessels, remain a challenge. Bandwidth management and ensuring sufficient data capacity at sea are ongoing concerns.

Cost considerations for satellite communication services, especially for smaller vessels, remain a challenge. Bandwidth management and ensuring sufficient data capacity at sea are ongoing concerns. Emerging Technologies: Advancements in satellite technology, such as High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations, offer improved bandwidth, reduced latency, and potential cost savings for maritime communication.

Advancements in satellite technology, such as High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations, offer improved bandwidth, reduced latency, and potential cost savings for maritime communication. Cybersecurity and Threats: Ensuring cybersecurity measures to protect satellite communication systems from cyber threats and unauthorized access is crucial, given the increasing vulnerability of connected maritime systems.

Ensuring cybersecurity measures to protect satellite communication systems from cyber threats and unauthorized access is crucial, given the increasing vulnerability of connected maritime systems. Market Competition and Partnerships: The maritime satellite communication market is highly competitive, with key players offering a range of services. Collaborations and partnerships between satellite operators, service providers, and maritime companies drive innovation and market growth.

The maritime satellite communication market is highly competitive, with key players offering a range of services. Collaborations and partnerships between satellite operators, service providers, and maritime companies drive innovation and market growth. Environmental Concerns and Sustainability: Minimizing the environmental impact of satellite communication systems, including proper disposal of satellites and reducing space debris, is an emerging concern within the industry.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

VSAT

MSS

By Service:

Tracking and Monitoring

Voice

Video

Data

By End User:

Merchant Shipping

Offshore

Government

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

