Network Security Firewall Market 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast by 2032

Network Security Firewall Market is valued approximately USD 3.09 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The network security firewall is a safety system that is created for the prevention of unauthorized access to non-public facts on a network. The firewall may be utilized as software program as well as hardware and may segregate a selected network and its records from an out of doors network to keep that precise network facts non-public. The There are a severe amount of benefits that incorporates the usage of a firewall in a network are, particularly the clean set up and the high pace. Enforcing a firewall for a network is also tons less expensive than to have to secure each computer individually.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 is propelling the market growth over forecast years due to the growing initiatives of private and government organizations regarding working from home initiatives. To prevent spread of coronavirus many organizations initiated for work from home tactics which leads to the higher demand of network security firewalls to prevent organizational data from theft. Therefore, the growing concern for cyber security and data theft is driving the demand for market over the forecast years. For instance: In 2019, as per World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks are considered as the top five risks to the global stability. Also, as per Identity theft resource centres, the number of data breach in 2018 was 1257 and increased to 1473 in 2019. Similarly, record exposed in 2017 was 198 million and increase to 471.2 million in 2018. Whereas, cybercrime compliant in 2018 was 351,937 and increased to 467,361 in 2019. In addition, increasing adoption of network function virtualization is the factor creating a lucrative opportunity to the market growth. However, lack of preventive firewall maintenance is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Dell technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet

SAP SE

Tata communications limited

Twilio Inc.

Orange S.A.

AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Network Security Firewall market is essential in safeguarding networks against cyber threats and ensuring data protection across various industries. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the Network Security Firewall market across different sectors:

Critical Cybersecurity Component: Network security firewalls serve as a fundamental defense mechanism against cyber threats by monitoring and controlling incoming and outgoing network traffic, ensuring only authorized traffic passes through.

Network security firewalls serve as a fundamental defense mechanism against cyber threats by monitoring and controlling incoming and outgoing network traffic, ensuring only authorized traffic passes through. Industry-Specific Requirements: Different industries have unique security needs. Network Security Firewalls offer tailored solutions to meet the specific compliance and security requirements of sectors like finance, healthcare, government, and more.

Different industries have unique security needs. Network Security Firewalls offer tailored solutions to meet the specific compliance and security requirements of sectors like finance, healthcare, government, and more. Firewall Deployment Models: Network Security Firewalls can be deployed as hardware appliances, software solutions, virtual appliances, or cloud-based services, providing flexibility to cater to diverse infrastructure and operational needs.

Network Security Firewalls can be deployed as hardware appliances, software solutions, virtual appliances, or cloud-based services, providing flexibility to cater to diverse infrastructure and operational needs. Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Capabilities: NGFWs integrate traditional firewall functionalities with advanced features like intrusion prevention systems (IPS), application control, SSL inspection, and threat intelligence, offering enhanced protection against modern threats.

NGFWs integrate traditional firewall functionalities with advanced features like intrusion prevention systems (IPS), application control, SSL inspection, and threat intelligence, offering enhanced protection against modern threats. Cloud Security and SD-WAN Integration: With the increasing adoption of cloud services and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network), Network Security Firewalls play a crucial role in securing cloud environments and ensuring secure connections between remote locations and the cloud.

With the increasing adoption of cloud services and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network), Network Security Firewalls play a crucial role in securing cloud environments and ensuring secure connections between remote locations and the cloud. Threat Prevention and Detection: Network Security Firewalls focus on threat prevention and detection by employing advanced algorithms, AI, and machine learning to identify and mitigate threats, including malware, ransomware, and other cyber attacks.

Network Security Firewalls focus on threat prevention and detection by employing advanced algorithms, AI, and machine learning to identify and mitigate threats, including malware, ransomware, and other cyber attacks. User Authentication and Access Control: Firewalls facilitate user authentication and access control policies, ensuring that only authorized users and devices gain access to specific network resources, preventing unauthorized access and data breaches.

Firewalls facilitate user authentication and access control policies, ensuring that only authorized users and devices gain access to specific network resources, preventing unauthorized access and data breaches. IoT and Endpoint Security: With the proliferation of IoT devices, Network Security Firewalls extend their protection to secure these endpoints, preventing vulnerabilities and ensuring that IoT devices do not compromise network security.

With the proliferation of IoT devices, Network Security Firewalls extend their protection to secure these endpoints, preventing vulnerabilities and ensuring that IoT devices do not compromise network security. Performance and Scalability: Ensuring high performance without compromising network speed is crucial. Scalability to accommodate growing networks and increasing traffic volume while maintaining security effectiveness is a focus area.

Ensuring high performance without compromising network speed is crucial. Scalability to accommodate growing networks and increasing traffic volume while maintaining security effectiveness is a focus area. Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc., is imperative. Network Security Firewalls aid in meeting compliance requirements by ensuring data protection and privacy.

Compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, etc., is imperative. Network Security Firewalls aid in meeting compliance requirements by ensuring data protection and privacy. Challenges in Evolving Threat Landscape: Adapting to the constantly evolving threat landscape poses challenges. Innovations in cybersecurity threats require continuous updates and improvements in Network Security Firewall technologies.

Adapting to the constantly evolving threat landscape poses challenges. Innovations in cybersecurity threats require continuous updates and improvements in Network Security Firewall technologies. Market Growth and Integration with Security Ecosystem: The Network Security Firewall market continues to grow with advancements in technology, integration with other security solutions like SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), and the development of unified security platforms.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment mode:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical:

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Organizational size:

Large Companies

Small and Mid-sized Businesses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

