Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market 2023 Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions, and Forecast to 2032

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market is valued approximately USD 28.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) management provides opportunities to specialize in financial services, corporate compliance, health law, or security and cyber law. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance services offers support in crucial areas such as tax, financial reporting, information technology, anti-fraud, financial advisory, and human capital services.

eGRC provides client guidance for the enterprise risk management, efficient corporate compliance, and corporate governance. The risk managers and compliance officers are struggling to tackle this COVID-19 pandemic. However, businesses or organizations are investing into risk technology as risk management optimization emerged as one of the best for an organization to ensure its business continuity. The increase in stringent compliance mandates, growing need to get a holistic view of data and growing data and security breaches are the factors responsible for the growth of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 01st May 2019, IBM and Thomson Reuters collaborated to introduce new AI and Data combination. This AI and Data combination will help banks address ever-growing regulatory requirements through the powerful combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time regulatory insights. However, varying structure of regulatory policies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Dell EMC

FIS

MetricStream

MARKET OVERVIEW

the Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) market focuses on providing comprehensive solutions to manage and mitigate risks while ensuring compliance with regulations across industries. Here are key takeaways from a deep analysis of the eGRC market:

Integrated Risk Management (IRM): eGRC solutions aim to integrate various aspects of risk management, including governance, risk assessment, and compliance measures into a cohesive framework, providing a holistic view of an organization’s risk landscape.

eGRC solutions aim to integrate various aspects of risk management, including governance, risk assessment, and compliance measures into a cohesive framework, providing a holistic view of an organization’s risk landscape. Industry-Specific Solutions: Different industries have unique regulatory requirements and risk profiles. eGRC solutions offer industry-specific modules and functionalities to address compliance needs in sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and more.

Different industries have unique regulatory requirements and risk profiles. eGRC solutions offer industry-specific modules and functionalities to address compliance needs in sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and more. Risk Assessment and Mitigation: eGRC tools facilitate risk identification, assessment, and mitigation strategies, enabling organizations to proactively manage risks associated with operations, cybersecurity, financial activities, and third-party relationships.

eGRC tools facilitate risk identification, assessment, and mitigation strategies, enabling organizations to proactively manage risks associated with operations, cybersecurity, financial activities, and third-party relationships. Compliance Management: These solutions aid in managing compliance with a myriad of regulations and standards, automating compliance workflows, ensuring adherence to industry-specific requirements, and reducing the risk of penalties or legal issues.

These solutions aid in managing compliance with a myriad of regulations and standards, automating compliance workflows, ensuring adherence to industry-specific requirements, and reducing the risk of penalties or legal issues. Governance and Policy Management: eGRC platforms assist in defining and enforcing governance policies, establishing controls, and ensuring that organizational policies align with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

eGRC platforms assist in defining and enforcing governance policies, establishing controls, and ensuring that organizational policies align with regulatory requirements and industry best practices. Data Security and Privacy Management: eGRC tools focus on data security, helping organizations manage and protect sensitive data, ensuring privacy, and complying with data protection laws and regulations.

eGRC tools focus on data security, helping organizations manage and protect sensitive data, ensuring privacy, and complying with data protection laws and regulations. Internal Control Monitoring: They enable continuous monitoring and assessment of internal controls, allowing organizations to identify control deficiencies and take corrective actions to strengthen internal processes.

They enable continuous monitoring and assessment of internal controls, allowing organizations to identify control deficiencies and take corrective actions to strengthen internal processes. Incident Response and Crisis Management: eGRC solutions aid in incident response planning, facilitating timely responses to security incidents, data breaches, or crises, minimizing their impact and ensuring business continuity.

eGRC solutions aid in incident response planning, facilitating timely responses to security incidents, data breaches, or crises, minimizing their impact and ensuring business continuity. Technology Integration and Automation: Integration with existing systems and automation capabilities streamline processes, improve efficiency, and provide real-time insights through dashboards and analytics, aiding in decision-making.

Integration with existing systems and automation capabilities streamline processes, improve efficiency, and provide real-time insights through dashboards and analytics, aiding in decision-making. Vendor and Third-Party Risk Management: Managing risks associated with vendors and third-party relationships is critical. eGRC solutions offer tools to assess, monitor, and manage risks stemming from external entities and suppliers.

Managing risks associated with vendors and third-party relationships is critical. eGRC solutions offer tools to assess, monitor, and manage risks stemming from external entities and suppliers. Auditing and Reporting: These solutions provide audit trails, documentation, and reporting capabilities, facilitating regulatory audits, internal assessments, and demonstrating compliance with industry standards.

These solutions provide audit trails, documentation, and reporting capabilities, facilitating regulatory audits, internal assessments, and demonstrating compliance with industry standards. Challenges in Complexity and Change Management: Managing the complexity of regulatory changes, technological advancements, and cultural shifts within organizations poses challenges in effectively implementing eGRC strategies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Business Function:

Finance

IT

Legal

Operation

By Vertical:

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining and Natural Resources

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

